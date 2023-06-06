The Garage in the early 2000’s was the place to be for Glaswegians going out

The Garage is one of Glasgow’s oldest and most respected club - and will be 30 years old next year!

Opening it’s doors for the first time in 1994 as ‘The Mayfair’ (giving a much more upmarket vibe than what it would eventually become) - regardless of what they were originally going for, it was incredibly ambitious and at the time of opening (and still) it was Scotland’s largest nightclub.

Built on the site of the prolific Locarno dancing, it was the project of some of the best and brightest in Scotland’s live music scene.

Open 7 days a week, 365 days a year - The Garage hosts several DJs a night, as well as putting on live music in one of their many different rooms.

Ahead of The Garage’s 30th birthday, we wanted to put together this gallery looking back at some the biggest nights at The Garage in the early 2000s!

1 . Halloween at the Garage 2001 Some Roman soldiers hit the town on Sauchiehall Street in the early 2000s

2 . Halloween at The Garage 2001 Somehow we don’t think these are real police officers.

3 . Halloween at The Garage 2001 Pippi Longstocking(maybe) with Britney Spears circa. ‘...Baby one more time(1998)', a relatively new tune at the time in 2001.

4 . The Garage (circa. December 19 2002) If fashion really is cyclical, we can expect these haircuts to come back any day now.

