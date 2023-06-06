Clubbing in the early noughties: 12 pictures of big nights out at The Garage in the early 2000s
The Garage in the early 2000’s was the place to be for Glaswegians going out
The Garage is one of Glasgow’s oldest and most respected club - and will be 30 years old next year!
Opening it’s doors for the first time in 1994 as ‘The Mayfair’ (giving a much more upmarket vibe than what it would eventually become) - regardless of what they were originally going for, it was incredibly ambitious and at the time of opening (and still) it was Scotland’s largest nightclub.
Built on the site of the prolific Locarno dancing, it was the project of some of the best and brightest in Scotland’s live music scene.
Open 7 days a week, 365 days a year - The Garage hosts several DJs a night, as well as putting on live music in one of their many different rooms.
Ahead of The Garage’s 30th birthday, we wanted to put together this gallery looking back at some the biggest nights at The Garage in the early 2000s!