Dalmarnock back in time: 8 old photos looking back at the history of Dalmarnock

This is the history of Dalmarnock in 8 old archive pictures.
Take a look below as we explore the history of Dalmarnock in 14 old pictures.
1. Dalmarnock Tram (1894)
Horse-drawn tramcar, the first regular car run by Glagow Corporation from the old Dalmarnock Depot | Virtual Mitchell
2. Dalmarnock power station (1955)
The old Dalmarnock power station, pictured are boiler drums for steam high pressure boilers | Virtual Mitchell
3. Dalmarnock Power Station (1955)
Construction work at Dalmarnock power station in 1955 | Virtual Mitchell
4. The Boundary Bar (1938)
An old Dalmarnock pub on 787 Dalmarnock Road | Virtual Mitchell
