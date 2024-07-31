Dalmarnock back in time: 8 old photos looking back at the history of Dalmarnock

Today we’re looking back at the history of Dalmarnock in the East End

This is the history of Dalmarnock in 8 old archive pictures.

Pictures are supplied from the Virtual Mitchell, an open-access archive of old images of Glasgow from across the ages, you can browse thousands of old images of Glasgow by clicking here.

Take a look below as we explore the history of Dalmarnock in 14 old pictures.

Horse-drawn tramcar, the first regular car run by Glagow Corporation from the old Dalmarnock Depot

1. Dalmarnock Tram (1894)

Horse-drawn tramcar, the first regular car run by Glagow Corporation from the old Dalmarnock Depot | Virtual Mitchell

The old Dalmarnock power station, pictured are boiler drums for steam high pressure boilers

2. Dalmarnock power station (1955)

The old Dalmarnock power station, pictured are boiler drums for steam high pressure boilers | Virtual Mitchell

Construction work at Dalmarnock power station in 1955

3. Dalmarnock Power Station (1955)

Construction work at Dalmarnock power station in 1955 | Virtual Mitchell

An old Dalmarnock pub on 787 Dalmarnock Road

4. The Boundary Bar (1938)

An old Dalmarnock pub on 787 Dalmarnock Road | Virtual Mitchell

