Doon the Markets: Remembering old school Glasgow Markets back in time in 20 pictures

Liam Smillie
Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Apr 2024, 15:52 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 09:59 BST

Heading down the markets in Glasgow was a weekly occurence for many Glaswegians back in the day - today we’re bringing back old memories through 20 pictures of the old fruit market, the Barras, Briggait, Paddy’s Lane, and more

Old school Glaswegian marketplaces - there’s no where else like them in the world, today we wanted to honour that market culture by looking back at some of our very favourite photos of the markets back in time.

Markets served as the back bone for the working class week - many of us will remember heading down the markets every Sunday to pick up some stock for the week ahead, and maybe a wee treat if you were lucky.

Many Glaswegians will share happy memories from days down the markets, take a look below as we remember times spent down the Briggait, Old Fruitmarket, the Barras, and more.

The old car market on the Gallowgate

1. Car Market (1955)

The old car market on the Gallowgate | Contributed

A rare sunny afternoon at the Barras in the 60s

2. Barras shoppers (1967)

A rare sunny afternoon at the Barras in the 60s | Contributed

A shot of the Barras in the 80s, it doesn't look too unfamiliar from what we see today

3. Barras in the 80s (Circa.1985)

A shot of the Barras in the 80s, it doesn't look too unfamiliar from what we see today | Contributed

Vendors weigh salmon at the fish market in the Briggait

4. Fish Market (1955)

Vendors weigh salmon at the fish market in the Briggait | Contributed

