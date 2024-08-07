Dumbarton Road back in time: 12 old pictures which show the changing face of one of Glasgow's famous streets

Dumbarton Road is one of Glasgow's best known streets which runs all the way from Partick bridge, through Thornwood, Whiteinch, Scotstoun, Garscadden and Yoker.

In Partick, Dumbarton Road is a bustling hub of shops, bars and restaurants where many Glaswegians like to enjoy their weekends off. Glaswegians

It's a street that has a lot of history which has undergone many changes over the decades as we take a look back at the Dumbarton Road of old.

The Thornwood on Dumbarton Road pictured in 1939. The pub looks a little different these days.

1. The Thornwood (1939)

The Thornwood on Dumbarton Road pictured in 1939. The pub looks a little different these days. | Glasgow City Archives

A traffic official keeps an eye on Dumbarton Road as the tram passes.

2. Dumbarton Street scene (Circa. 1955)

A traffic official keeps an eye on Dumbarton Road as the tram passes. | Virtual Mitchell

The Hayburn Vaults on Dumbarton Road pictured in 1931. The pub is now called the Deoch An Dorus.

3. Hayburn Vaults (1931)

The Hayburn Vaults on Dumbarton Road pictured in 1931. The pub is now called the Deoch An Dorus. | Glasgow City Archives

A scenic afternoon on Dumbarton Road

4. Dumbarton Road Street Scene

A scenic afternoon on Dumbarton Road | Glasgow City Archive

