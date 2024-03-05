People of Glasgow: 9 famous faces who were born and brought up in Partick

Partick is one of Glasgow's best loved neighbourhoods which is an area that has seen several changes over the years.
It is very much a Glasgow area on an upwards trajectory, full of some of the coolest people in town, coupled with being home to some of the best history and heritage the city has to offer. Here we have put together a list of some famous faces who were born and brought up in Partick which includes former footballers, actors and a former Lord Provost.
1. Rachel Hamilton
Rachel Hamilton - known as Big Rachel - was a shipyard worker, navvy forewoman and farm labourer. In 1875, she was called up to help quash the Partick Riots.
2. James Martin
Scottish actor James Martin is best known as playing the part of Eric in Glasgow favourite Still Game. He also starred in Peter McDougall's Just Another Saturday under the name of Jimmy Martin.
3. Helen Holm
Helen Holm was born in Partick and had a respectable career as a Scottish amateur golfer. Holm was Scottish champion five times and she won the British Ladies Amateur twice.
4. Bud Neill
Scottish cartoonist Bud Neill drew cartoon strips for a number of Glasgow-based newspapers between the 1940s and 1960s. The Lobey Dosser statue on Woodlands Road pays tribute to him.