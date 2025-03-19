Forgotten Glasgow: 7 wonders of old Glasgow lost to time

Glasgow is known worldwide for its rich Victorian architecture that we see across the city everyday. But so many buildings that were once a part of Glaswegians daily life are now missing from the cities skyline.

Today we wanted to explore the best, most impressive buildings of Glasgow that we have sadly lost. It’s important that we hold on to our architectural heritage, lest we go the way of London and get left with a boring skyline marked by huge glass boxes.

Seemingly it’s only in the last few decades that we’ve started caring about preserving our historical buildings. Back in the 19th and 20th century the Glasgow Corporation would demolish a stunning gothic wonder at the drop of the hat, much to the chagrin on later generations.

When we think of lost wonders of the world, we’re thinking of the 7 wonders of the ancient world: The Great Pyramid of Giza, the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus, the Temple of Artemis at Ephesus, the statue of Zeus at Olympia, the Colossus of Rhodes, the Lighthouse of Alexandria, and the Hanging Gardens of Babylon. So naturally we got to thinking about the 7 lost wonders of Glasgow.

Whether through natural, planned, or disastrous processes, we’ve lost a lot of the buildings and structures that once defined Glasgow.

Here’s a list of 7 lost wonders in Glasgow that are no longer with us, though we wish they were.

1 . Tait Tower, or the ‘Tower of Empire’, was a temporary structure in Glasgow. The art-deco Tower of Empire, also named Tait Tower after its architect, Thomas S. Tait, was Scotland’s tallest building when it was built for the 1938 Empire Exhibition held at Bellahouston Park. It had three observation decks and could be seen from more than 100 miles away, But it was demolished within a year. | Scotsman

2 . Glasgow School of Art: Mackintosh Library While the Glasgow School of Art can be rebuilt in the most part - the Mackintosh library was nearly completely destroyed. While the school said they can rebuild it with 'similar' materials, it'll never be quite the same as it was when it was designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh. | Contributed

3 . St Enoch Hotel St Enoch station hotel was constructed behind the St Enoch railway terminal and was a beautiful, elaborate example of Glasgow’s victorian architecture. The hotel was a work of art in and of itself and was a huge part of Glasgow’s City Centre up until 1976, when it was demolished and later replaced by St Enoch shopping centre | Getty Images

4 . Original University of Glasgow The original University of Glasgow was based in on High Street, the cities oldest road. Pictured here are the professors at the Old College campus at University of Glasgow leave the High Street campus for the last time in 1870 as they move to the West End Gilmorehill campus. | Contributed