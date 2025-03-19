Forgotten Glasgow: 7 wonders of old Glasgow lost to time

Glasgow is known worldwide for its rich Victorian architecture that we see across the city everyday. But so many buildings that were once a part of Glaswegians daily life are now missing from the cities skyline.
Today we wanted to explore the best, most impressive buildings of Glasgow that we have sadly lost. It’s important that we hold on to our architectural heritage, lest we go the way of London and get left with a boring skyline marked by huge glass boxes.
Seemingly it’s only in the last few decades that we’ve started caring about preserving our historical buildings. Back in the 19th and 20th century the Glasgow Corporation would demolish a stunning gothic wonder at the drop of the hat, much to the chagrin on later generations.
When we think of lost wonders of the world, we’re thinking of the 7 wonders of the ancient world: The Great Pyramid of Giza, the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus, the Temple of Artemis at Ephesus, the statue of Zeus at Olympia, the Colossus of Rhodes, the Lighthouse of Alexandria, and the Hanging Gardens of Babylon. So naturally we got to thinking about the 7 lost wonders of Glasgow.
Whether through natural, planned, or disastrous processes, we’ve lost a lot of the buildings and structures that once defined Glasgow.
For more historical and heritage picture galleries, the latest on hospitality, community news, event guides, and much more: Sign up for our GlasgowWorld newsletter - delivered Mon-Wed-Fri.
Here’s a list of 7 lost wonders in Glasgow that are no longer with us, though we wish they were.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.