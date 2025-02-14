Glasgow 850: 14 pictures showing the changing face of Maryhill Road over the past 60 years

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 14:03 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 15:21 GMT

These are old pictures showing the history and evolution of Maryhill Road

Glasgow 850 is about the past, present and future of the city, particularly change and achievements over the last 50 years and what comes next in the decades ahead.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has recently launched trove.scot, its new digital portal of information on the historic environment. Users in Glasgow can now delve into the heritage on their doorstep with the platform, which brings together HES’s unique and diverse collections of information in one convenient place.

Maryhill Road has dramatically changed over the years as buildings and surrounding streets in the area look unrecognisable to what they once were.

Here are 14 old pictures showing the history and heritage of Maryhill Road.

514-554 Maryhill Road.

1. Maryhill Road

514-554 Maryhill Road. | © RCAHMS

514-554 Maryhill Road.

2. Maryhill Road

514-554 Maryhill Road. | © RCAHMS

1316-1342 Maryhill Road.

3. Maryhill Road

1316-1342 Maryhill Road. | © RCAHMS

Glasgow Corporation tramcar on Maryhill Road passing Maryhill Park in 1961.

4. Maryhill Road

Glasgow Corporation tramcar on Maryhill Road passing Maryhill Park in 1961. | © Copyright: HES (Reproduced courtesy of J R Hume)

