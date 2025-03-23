Glasgow 850: The life and times of Glaswegians in 1990s Glasgow in 9 retro pictures

Nine old retro pictures which show the social history of Glasgow during the 1990s.

The 1990s were a renaissance decade for Glasgow - after being named the UK European Capital of Culture in 1990, it was clear to Glaswegians (and the world) that the city was on the upswing.

If anyone deserved a decade of good fun, it was Glaswegians, after a decade of suffering under Thatcher’s Britain - and before that a steady decline of heavy industry from the post-war era.

The 1990s were Glasgow’s time to shine again, no longer the biggest exporter of good old fashioned ships, Glasgow had become Britain’s biggest exporter of good old fashioned patter and good times.

Growing up in Glasgow was a real trip - whether you were a child looking forward to the next big party at Little Marco’s, a teenager trying your luck at getting into Clatty Pat's at the weekend, or an adult dining out at Dino Ferrari’s (or Wimpy’s on a budget!) - Glasgow in the 1990s was an unforgettable experience.

Here are nine old photographs of Glasgow in the nineties.

George Street in April 1995

1. George Street

George Street in April 1995 | bobbyblack51

A man wearing a sandwich board advertising suits from Colin White Menswear walks through the city centre Glasgow, August 1990.

2. Glasgow (1990)

A man wearing a sandwich board advertising suits from Colin White Menswear walks through the city centre Glasgow, August 1990. Photo: Allan Milligan

Weekend shopping included picking up records or posters from Flip and the Virgin Megastore then visiting Flip for some vintage clothes for strutting about town.

3. Flip

Weekend shopping included picking up records or posters from Flip and the Virgin Megastore then visiting Flip for some vintage clothes for strutting about town. | Social

Travis group portrait on Ashton Lane back in 1997.

4. Ashton Lane

Travis group portrait on Ashton Lane back in 1997. | Getty Images

