In Glasgow there’s hundreds of top-class takeaways, hairdressers, and other shops - so what better way to make your business stand-out than giving it a funny and memorable name?

From Florist Gump to Bacchialdi’s - an Italian restaurant found round the back of Aldi’s - there’s many examples in the West of Scotland.

We all like to think Glasgow has the best patter - but with the amount of Airdrie representation on the list you might think that to get a business in the town you have to make the planning application panel a laugh.

Here’s our list of the 15 funniest pun names in and around Glasgow! Know any that are funnier? Let us know in the comments!

1 . Glasgow’s Miles Batter, Glasgow This city centre is chippy is sadly no longer with us - battered by the competition it seemsPhoto: Thomas Nugent via Geograph

2 . Bacchialdi’s, Airdrie This pun name only becomes apparent once you realise it’s around the ‘back of Aldi’s’ - genius really. | Contributed

3 . Florist Gump, Glasgow Just fantastic. We're told the owner is of no relation to the American veteran, long distance runner and shrimping tycoon.Photo: -

4 . Sofa King Cheap, Uddingston How cheap!?!Photo: -