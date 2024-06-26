Top 15 funniest pun names for shops and businesses in and around Glasgow - from The Codfather to Florist Gump

By Liam Smillie
Published 19th May 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2024, 11:11 BST

Shop signs and businesses names that will raise a chuckle if you pass them on the street!

In Glasgow there’s hundreds of top-class takeaways, hairdressers, and other shops - so what better way to make your business stand-out than giving it a funny and memorable name?

From Florist Gump to Bacchialdi’s - an Italian restaurant found round the back of Aldi’s - there’s many examples in the West of Scotland.

We all like to think Glasgow has the best patter - but with the amount of Airdrie representation on the list you might think that to get a business in the town you have to make the planning application panel a laugh.

Here’s our list of the 15 funniest pun names in and around Glasgow! Know any that are funnier? Let us know in the comments!

This city centre is chippy is sadly no longer with us - battered by the competition it seems

1. Glasgow’s Miles Batter, Glasgow

This city centre is chippy is sadly no longer with us - battered by the competition it seems

This pun name only becomes apparent once you realise it’s around the ‘back of Aldi’s’ - genius really.

2. Bacchialdi’s, Airdrie

This pun name only becomes apparent once you realise it's around the 'back of Aldi's' - genius really.

Just fantastic. We're told the owner is of no relation to the American veteran, long distance runner and shrimping tycoon.

3. Florist Gump, Glasgow

Just fantastic. We're told the owner is of no relation to the American veteran, long distance runner and shrimping tycoon.

How cheap!?!

4. Sofa King Cheap, Uddingston

How cheap!?!

