Register
BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Celtic confirm 25-man Champions League squad as 3 new signings absent
Rangers confirm 22-man Europa League squad as Dowell & Yilmaz left out
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison

Retro Glasgow: A look back to Glasgow Central Station in 1936 in 8 pictures

Glasgow Central is a much loved part of the city’s identity

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:10 BST

Although Glasgow has dramatically evolved over the past 80 years, there are still many features of Glasgow Central Station that are still visible to this day.

Glasgow in the 1930s was a ‘no mean city’ that was experiencing the effects of the Great Depression with the city being a rather bleak place that was only three years away from the cusp of the Second World War.

The year 1936 was definining in the history of the United Kingdom as in December, King Edward VIII executed an Instrument of Abdication with it being replaced on the throne by his brother George VI.

The front of Central Station on Gordon Street with plenty of features of the station still being visible.

1. Front

The front of Central Station on Gordon Street with plenty of features of the station still being visible.

This kiosk inside Central Station is currently home to florist Flowers & Plants Co.

2. Kiosk

This kiosk inside Central Station is currently home to florist Flowers & Plants Co.

The cab office inside Central Station was designed by engineers James Blair and John Fowler with it being opened in 1876.

3. Cab office

The cab office inside Central Station was designed by engineers James Blair and John Fowler with it being opened in 1876.

Milk bars began to become more visible across the UK in the 1930s when there was various marketing campaigns which encouraged people to drink milk.

4. Milk bar

Milk bars began to become more visible across the UK in the 1930s when there was various marketing campaigns which encouraged people to drink milk.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowHistoryUnited KingdomScotland