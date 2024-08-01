Glasgow Central Station back in time: Over 145 years of Glasgow Central history in 18 pictures

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 19th Dec 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 12:26 BST

Glasgow Central Station has been at the heart of the city since it was first opened by the Caledonian Railway in 1879

Millions of people pass through Glasgow Central each year with the station being an imperative part of the city's history.

There were originally eight platforms in the station which were linked by a railway bridge over Argyle Street to Bridge Street station. It wouldn't be until the turn of the twentieth century that further development took place at Glasgow Central to solve congestion issues. It has been a place where people have said farewell to their loved ones and where new romances have begun under the famous station clock.

Here's a look at how the station has changed over the years and the parts which are still recognisable.

Milk bars began to become more visible across the UK in the 1930s when there was various marketing campaigns which encouraged people to drink milk.

1. Milk bar

Milk bars began to become more visible across the UK in the 1930s when there was various marketing campaigns which encouraged people to drink milk. | Virtual Mitchell

This image is captured from the original Central Hotel and was taken before the station was enlarged between 1901-1905. It’s taken on a busy Fair Saturday where you’ll note that the original eight platforms are numbered from right to left.

2. Fair Saturday

This image is captured from the original Central Hotel and was taken before the station was enlarged between 1901-1905. It’s taken on a busy Fair Saturday where you’ll note that the original eight platforms are numbered from right to left. Photo: Contributed

Morning sunshine filters through the roof of Glasgow Central.

3. Glasgow Central Station 1950s

Morning sunshine filters through the roof of Glasgow Central. Photo: Unknown

Busy crowds outside Glasgow Central in July 1966. It’s likely that this was taken during the Glasgow Fair.

4. Glasgow Fair 1966

Busy crowds outside Glasgow Central in July 1966. It’s likely that this was taken during the Glasgow Fair. Photo: Unknown

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HistoryPeopleGlasgowTrains

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.