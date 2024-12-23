Glasgow City Centre Back in Time: Over 200 years of history in 24 pictures

3 . Sauchiehall Street

The wealthy merchants living in villas along Sauchiehall Street needed some entertainment - and by the 1870’s theatres began to spring up. The Royalty Theatre, Glasgow (later the Lyric Theatre) was one of the first built on the corner of Sauchiehall Street and Renfield Street in 1879. The Royalty staged plays, opera, and musical comedy and later became home to repertory theatre until it became the Lyric Theatre in 1914 when it was sold to the YMCA. It was rebuilt after a fire in 1953 but was demolished in 1959, and replaced by St. Andrew House, a large concrete office block, which is now a hotel. | archive