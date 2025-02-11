Glasgow in 1965: 8 old pictures showing how much Glasgow has changed in 60 years

Today we’re travelling 60 years into Glasgow’s past to check out 8 old photos and see just how much the city has changed.

The sixties in general were a defining era not just for Glasgow, but for Scotland, Britain, and the world as a whole. We might think the 2010s and 2020s have been tumultuous decades, but arguably they’re much less divisive than the 60s.

Glasgow was rapidly changing in the post-war years as tenement buildings were pulled down, with high rise towers shooting up in their place. In September 1962, the city also said farewell to their beloved trams which had been a part of Glasgow life for 90 years.

The Beatles played to screaming fans at the Odeon Theatre, Jimi Hendrix lit up Green's Playhouse and The Who played their first extended performance of their new rock opera, Tommy before an audience at the University of Strathclyde in April 1969.

Pele even played at Hampden Park as the stadium hosting the European Cup final in 1960. Scotland were crowned "unofficial world champions" in 1967 when Celtic and Rangers reached the European finals as Celtic became the first British side to win the European Cup.

Here are 8 old pictures looking at life for Glaswegians in 1965.

1 . Plantation Street Kids of the McKenzie family, Plantation Street, Glasgow, 1965. | Eric Watt

2 . Queen Street Glasgow's bustling Queen Street pictured in 1965 with Pinkston Power Station in the background. | Glasgow City Archives

3 . St Enoch railway station A high level view of St Enoch railway station in 1965. | Glasgow City Archives