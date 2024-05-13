Glasgow in 1984: 8 old pictures showing Glasgow and Glaswegians 40 years ago

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 13th May 2024, 07:43 BST

Glasgow has changed a lot in the last 40 years - that’s why today we’re looking back at a snapshot of the social history of the city as it was back in 1984

The eighties were a tumultuous time for Glasgow - between Thatcherism, the loss of industry, and constant strike action - it was a difficult time to be alive in the city, but many of us wouldn’t change coming up in the city during that time for anything.

We’ve been feeling a bit nostalgic here at GlasgowWorld - so today we’ve put together this gallery of pictures of Glasgow from 40 years ago.

If you want to see more of Glasgow in the eighties, check out our gallery: Glasgow in the eighties: The life and times of Glaswegians in the 1980’s in 80 pictures.

Take a look below to see just how much Glasgow has changed in the last 40 years.

1. La Scala Cinema

The La Scala Cinema opened on Sauchiehall Street in 1912 and was a popular spot for over 70 years in Glasgow until its closure in 1984.

2. Willie Melvin

City Lights followed the life of Glasgow bank clerk Willie Melvin, played by Gerard Kelly, and his dreams of becoming a successful writer. The TV show ran from 1984 to 1991 with a cast that included Elaine C Smith, Jonathan Watson, Dave Anderson and Andy Gray.

3. Comfort and Joy (1984)

This 1984 comedy film follows a Glasgow radio DJ whose life is upended after his girlfriend leaves him, resulting in his eventual involvement in the ice cream wars

4. Glasgow City Centre street scene 1984

A view down Renfield Street in 1984 - showing the old Barr's Irn-Bru lights over the city centre

