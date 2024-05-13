Glasgow in 1984: 8 old pictures showing Glasgow and Glaswegians 40 years ago

The eighties were a tumultuous time for Glasgow - between Thatcherism, the loss of industry, and constant strike action - it was a difficult time to be alive in the city, but many of us wouldn’t change coming up in the city during that time for anything.
We’ve been feeling a bit nostalgic here at GlasgowWorld - so today we’ve put together this gallery of pictures of Glasgow from 40 years ago.
If you want to see more of Glasgow in the eighties, check out our gallery: Glasgow in the eighties: The life and times of Glaswegians in the 1980’s in 80 pictures.
Take a look below to see just how much Glasgow has changed in the last 40 years.
