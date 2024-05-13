Glasgow in 1984: 8 old pictures showing Glasgow and Glaswegians 40 years ago

The eighties were a tumultuous time for Glasgow - between Thatcherism, the loss of industry, and constant strike action - it was a difficult time to be alive in the city, but many of us wouldn’t change coming up in the city during that time for anything.

We’ve been feeling a bit nostalgic here at GlasgowWorld - so today we’ve put together this gallery of pictures of Glasgow from 40 years ago.

If you want to see more of Glasgow in the eighties, check out our gallery: Glasgow in the eighties: The life and times of Glaswegians in the 1980’s in 80 pictures.

Take a look below to see just how much Glasgow has changed in the last 40 years.

1 . La Scala Cinema The La Scala Cinema opened on Sauchiehall Street in 1912 and was a popular spot for over 70 years in Glasgow until its closure in 1984.

2 . Willie Melvin City Lights followed the life of Glasgow bank clerk Willie Melvin, played by Gerard Kelly, and his dreams of becoming a successful writer. The TV show ran from 1984 to 1991 with a cast that included Elaine C Smith, Jonathan Watson, Dave Anderson and Andy Gray.

3 . Comfort and Joy (1984) This 1984 comedy film follows a Glasgow radio DJ whose life is upended after his girlfriend leaves him, resulting in his eventual involvement in the ice cream wars

4 . Glasgow City Centre street scene 1984 A view down Renfield Street in 1984 - showing the old Barr's Irn-Bru lights over the city centre