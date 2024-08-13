Glasgow in the 80s was a dire decade for many as the city struggled under Thatcher’s Britain - but that’s not to say the Glaswegians didn’t still have a good time.

Many Glaswegians of a certain vintage will remember saving up their pennies all week to get on it at these many fine establishments across the city, or chancing their luck underage at the doors of less-reputable venues.

While many are lost to time, you might be surprised to hear that a few are still operating under the same name. So join us as we explore 15 of the very best pubs, clubs, and nightclubs of Glasgow in the 1980s, as reccomended by our readers.

1 . Spaghetti Factory The Spaghetti Factory put on some of the best upcoming bands in Glasgow before it became Stravaigin - another Glasgow institution loved for an entirely different reason. Pictured here is one half of Strawberry Switchblade with Orange Juice ahead of a gig. (Pic: Peter McArthur) | Peter McArthur

2 . Charlie Parker's Charlie Parker's in Royal Exchange Square - where Di Maggio's now sits - was a fashionable hangout, the sophisticated city centre bar ran by Ken McCulloch. | Supplied

3 . The Muscular Arms A bizarre Glasgow institution that was as strange as it was unforgettable - complete with odd interior design like the statue pictured above - it was a superhero themed bar in the 80’s that also hosted mini Highland Games and spaghetti eating and potato crisps eating competitions. | National Library of Scotland

4 . The Savoy The Savoy is one of the oldest nightclubs in Glasgow - many of our readers shared happy memories of attending the shopping centre club back in the 80s. | Contributed