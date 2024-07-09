Glasgow in the Sixties: A look back to Partick in 1969 in 8 pictures

Partick remains one of Glasgow’s most recognisable neighbourhoods with there always being something going on in the West End area.

From its heart on Dumbarton Road, which still has several bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, there have been dramatic changes to the district over the past 50-plus years.

There are however still many similar features that are prominent to this day throughout the different streets with Gardner Street remaining one of the steepest hills any Glaswegian can challenge.

The following eight photographs aim to show Glasgow life in Partick during the late sixties and the changing landscape of the area as elsewhere in the world, Woodstock Music and Art Fair was held in New York and Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first people to walk on the Moon during the Apollo 11 mission.

1 . Dumbarton Road A look along Dumbarton Road in the heart of Partick which still has a lot of recognisable features. | Glasgow City Archives

2 . Chancellor Street A view along Chancellor Street in Partick with St Peter’s chapel house and St Peter’s primary school in the image. | Virtual Mitchell

3 . Gardner Street A view up Gardner Street in Partick in 1969 which is one of Glasgow’s steepest streets. | Glasgow City Archives