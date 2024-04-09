In the last 60 years, Glasgow has changed radically, but if one things still true about Glaswegians - we love a night out, that’s why we’ve collected these photos of an old night out in the city from 1962.

Long before the days of Cathouse and Subclub, years before Mcdonald’s, Pizza Hut, and KFC ever showed their faces in the city - the four corners were a very different place. Don’t get us wrong, it was still a meeting place for all different kinds of cultures in the city, people hopped and off trams, sheltered from the rain underneath the Hielanman’s Umbrella, and met up with old friends before going for a night on the swally.

Today we wanted to take a look at some old street scenes, candid early street photography that looks at everyday life in the city - mostly all taken from the same night around the four corners in 1962.

All of these pictures have been supplied from Glasgow’s public city archive - which you can access the digital version of yourself if you’re interested in social history, or even just want to have a look at some old photos of the city. Click here to take a look.

1 . Glasgow in the 60s A tram passes underneath the Hielanman's Umbrella on Argyle Street in 1962.

2 . Glasgow in 60s A night on the four corners, where Argyle Street meets Union Street, in 1962

3 . Glasgow in the 60s The coronation tram passes the old Boots on the corner of Argyle Street in 1962

4 . Glasgow in the 60s The upper deck of the coronation tram