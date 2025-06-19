4 . Trams

Glasgow had one of the best tram systems in the country, perhaps even the UK - but they were replaced by trolley buses, and then eventually motor buses. Glasgow’s tram system was well-loved by its denizens, as on the final day the trams were in operation - the council held a procession of 20 trams through the city from the depot at Dalmarnock to the depot at Coplawhill. The event was attended by 250,000 people from across Scotland as they said goodbye to the city’s tram system that had served them for nearly 100 years - many people laid pennies on the tracks so they would have a reminder of the trams to keep. Photo: Unknown