Glasgow has always lost out on tourists to its more historic eastern cousin, Edinburgh, thanks in no small part to its massive castle - but the old Glasgow Corporation was always keen to try and steal some tourists away over to the West, today we're looking back at all the old Glasgow attractions that have been lost through time.
Nowadays it can feel like Glasgow City Council have given up on trying to attract tourists - the last concerted effort we can think of was the 'Glasgow's Miles Better' campaign of the 90s - meaning we've lost a lot of the old attractions that used to lure folks into Glasgow.
Whether it be exhibitions of the early 20th century adding massive towers to the skyline for a few short months - or old transport methods that used to make the city famous - for one reason or another, these are the 15 best tourist attractions that Glasgow has lost to time.
1. Tait Tower
The Tait Tower, or the ‘Tower of Empire’, was a temporary structure in Glasgow for the Empire Exhibition back in 1938. It was constructed in just nine weeks using a steel framework and plating. The tower was dismantled in July 1939 after the exhibition closed. The foundations remain at Bellahouston Park. | Scotsman
2. Railplane
The Railplane was a mono-rail like concept - a prototype was built near Milngavie - though it never got picked up by the travel companies as they deemed it too impractical. The inventor, George Bennie, believed the railplane would be able to make the journey from Glasgow to Edinburgh in 20 minutes flat, reaching speeds of up to 150mph (although this was later lowered in estimations to around 120mph), something that’s not possible even today (at top speeds Scotrail trains reach around 125mph). | Getty Images
3. Govan Vehicular Ferry
The Govan ferry was one of the oldest routes crossing the River Clyde. By 1900 it was a vehicular ferry, but this was withdrawn in 1965 after the opening of the Clyde Tunnel. A low level passenger ferry on the same route closed the following year. | Glasgow City Archives
4. Trams
Glasgow had one of the best tram systems in the country, perhaps even the UK - but they were replaced by trolley buses, and then eventually motor buses. Glasgow’s tram system was well-loved by its denizens, as on the final day the trams were in operation - the council held a procession of 20 trams through the city from the depot at Dalmarnock to the depot at Coplawhill. The event was attended by 250,000 people from across Scotland as they said goodbye to the city’s tram system that had served them for nearly 100 years - many people laid pennies on the tracks so they would have a reminder of the trams to keep. Photo: Unknown
