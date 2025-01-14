Glasgow's Lost Villages: Six forgotten villages lost to Glaswegian history

4 . Backlands of Calton

In the early twentieth century, the construction of additional property between tenements - known as the backlands - brought about incredible overcrowding in schemes that were already facing slum conditions. There were more than a thousand backland properties in Calton - and become such an issue that the Government had to step in to provide increased funding to allow the Glasgow corporation to clear the slums. Around 1365 backland homes were demolished in the 1930s, leading to an end to the cramped conditions in what essentially were Tenement forecourts. The housing was replaced with 330 homes in three story tenements built in open spaces - around 20 per cent of Calton residents refused to move, preferring their property in the backlands - with a further 10 per cent returning to the backlands after leaving, despite the offer of larger accommodation at a lower rent. | Contributed