Glasgow's Oldest Pictures: 10 of the oldest pictures of Glasgow from the archive

Photography as we know it was invented in France in 1822, with the earliest surviving photograph dating back to 1826.

It was a complicated process, which required a knowledge of optics, paper treatment, and chemistry. It was far from as simple as it is today, when any Glaswegian can pull a phone out of their pocket to snap a pic. Prior to the invention of photography the most we could do to capture our city and surroundings was illustrations by artists.

The first photographers braved Glasgow in 1839, set to capture its city and its inhabitants - though the first photographic studio in Glasgow wouldn’t be opened until 1842 by one Mr. H. W. Treffry.

These were not photographs in the traditional sense - but they were early photographic techniques known as daguerreotypes.

We took a look at some of the oldest pictures available on the Virtual Mitchell - dating from the early 1850’s to 1860 - to see what Glasgow looked like nearly 200 years ago.

All of the images below are courtesy of the Virtual Mitchell - a public Glasgow City Archive resource

1 . Haggs Castle (1853) Haggs Castle from the South East prior to its restoration | Virtual Mitchell

2 . Haggs Castle (1853) A group of MacDonald's Ramblers pose for a picture South West of Haggs Castle prior to its restoration. | Virtual Mitchell

3 . Theatre Royal (1855) A group of Glaswgians gather outside of the Theatre Royal. | Virtual Mitchell

4 . Alexander's Public School (1856) Alexander's Public School on Duke Street in 1856. | Virtual Mitchell