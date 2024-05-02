Glasgow eatery named 'Best Restaurant in Scotland' at Gok Wan's national award show
Glasgow multi-cuisine restaurant COSMO Authentic World Kitchen has been recognised as the Best Restaurant in Scotland by The Golden Chopsticks Awards, co-founded by Gok Wan to recognise outstanding East and South East Asian cuisine.
The restaurant group also took home Best Multi-Site venue, with 22 sites across the UK.
With venues in Glasgow (St Enoch Centre and Silverburn), Edinburgh and Aberdeen, COSMO are renowned for elevating the buffet experience, perfecting food across six delicious cuisines. Offering over 150 dishes in a luxe self-service style world kitchen, COSMO was voted Best Restaurant in Scotland at The Golden Chopsticks Awards, co-founded by Gok Wan to celebrate East and South East Asian cuisine in the UK.
The prestigious awards took place in London on 29th April 2024 where COSMO’s regional teams picked up their prize onstage, also taking home a nod for Best Restaurant in Northern Ireland, as well as Best Multi-Site.
Recognised for their East and South East Asian cuisine, COSMO offers Teppanyaki style dishes cooked over roaring flames, as well as their Chinese menu which allows guests to tour the Asian continent, enjoying everything from Cantonese to Sichuan, Shandong and Fujian at live cooking stations in the venue.
COSMO handpicks the very best dishes from each region whilst offering up live food theatre as talented chefs cook in front of guests on iron griddles or sear premium cuts of meat amidst the fires, creating a thrilling atmosphere at every COSMO venue.
COSMO delivers high-quality fare, world buffet style, offering Continental menus, Carvery, House of Spice, small plates Tasting Kitchen and Deli style food, alongside their East and South East Asian menus.
Kan Koo, partner at COSMO said: “We are delighted to have COSMO officially crowned Best Restaurant in Scotland by the prestigious Golden Chopsticks Awards. Standards were so high across all of the categories this year so we're really thrilled to be chosen by the public amongst some fierce competition. As a multi-cuisine restaurant, we strive to offer our guests the very best handpicked dishes from across Asia, so we're delighted to have our Teppanyaki and Chinese menus recognised in this way by these national awards. "
