The pet shop’s iconic store-front is easily recognisable for anyone who’s spent time in the Merchant City.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A famous and well-loved pet shop operating in the Merchant City since the 1940’s could soon see a change in ownership as it is listed for sale online.

Thomas Hays Pet and Aquarium Corner has sat on the corner at 2 Osborne street for nearly 80 years. It landed in the hands of the current owner in the 1960’s, who will now go on to enjoy a well-earned retirement.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pet shop has long provided the people of Glasgow with traditional pet supplies, specialising in all things pet related, selling: tropical fish, birds, kittens, hamsters, various reptiles, pet food, cages, tanks, and hutches.

Business advisers Hilton Smythe are managing the sale of the Glasgow pet shop, and a spokesperson for the

Thomas Hays Pet Shop will trade owners for the first time in 60 years

company said: “We feel that there is tremendous scope to increase turnover and take the business to the next level by undertaking a robust marketing campaign to generate increased sales, along with revised operating hours.

“The introduction of a dedicated website would increase online presence and could also be developed to offer an online shop for core products along with a possible delivery service.

“The business trades on its reputation for quality and service and has outstanding future possibilities.