I can't believe how much Bath Street has changed: 6 brilliant old photos of Bath Street over the past 95 years

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 16:16 BST

A step back in time on Bath Street which has undergone significant changes over the past nine decades.

Bath Street has been one of the beating arteries of Glasgow for centuries now - for generations the thoroughfare has connected the city centre to Anderston.

Bath Street takes its name from a public baths built on the street by a wealthy industrial magnate, William Harley - which used to sit at the junction of Bath and Renfield Street.

Back in the day, many Glaswegians didn’t have access to clean running water, so public baths were an essential part of civic life - making Bath Street a popular spot through the industrious Victorian era.

GlasgowWorld’s newsletter, your window into Glasgow - sign up here.

Join us as we take a trip down memory lane on one of Glasgow’s best known streets and look at the changes to it over the years.

The Station Cafe pictured on the corner of Bath Street and Dundas Street in 1963.

1. Station Cafe

The Station Cafe pictured on the corner of Bath Street and Dundas Street in 1963. | Glasgow City Archivea

Looking up Bath Street in June 1975.

2. Bath Street 1975

Looking up Bath Street in June 1975. | Glasgow City Archives

A look up Bath Street in 1963.

3. 94-120 Bath Street

A look up Bath Street in 1963. | Glasgow City Archives

Bath Street pictured at the corner of Adelaide Place in 1974.

4. Bath Street 1974

Bath Street pictured at the corner of Adelaide Place in 1974. | Glasgow City Archives

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowVictorian
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice