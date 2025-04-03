Bath Street has been one of the beating arteries of Glasgow for centuries now - for generations the thoroughfare has connected the city centre to Anderston.

Bath Street takes its name from a public baths built on the street by a wealthy industrial magnate, William Harley - which used to sit at the junction of Bath and Renfield Street.

Back in the day, many Glaswegians didn’t have access to clean running water, so public baths were an essential part of civic life - making Bath Street a popular spot through the industrious Victorian era.

Join us as we take a trip down memory lane on one of Glasgow’s best known streets and look at the changes to it over the years.

1 . Station Cafe The Station Cafe pictured on the corner of Bath Street and Dundas Street in 1963. | Glasgow City Archivea

2 . Bath Street 1975 Looking up Bath Street in June 1975. | Glasgow City Archives

3 . 94-120 Bath Street A look up Bath Street in 1963. | Glasgow City Archives

4 . Bath Street 1974 Bath Street pictured at the corner of Adelaide Place in 1974. | Glasgow City Archives