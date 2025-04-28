Dumbarton Road is one of Glasgow's best known streets which runs all the way from Partick bridge, through Thornwood, Whiteinch, Scotstoun, Garscadden and Yoker.
It's a street that has a lot of history which has undergone many changes over the decades, so join us as we take a look back at the Dumbarton Road of old.
1. The Thornwood (1939)
The Thornwood on Dumbarton Road pictured in 1939. The pub looks a little different these days. | Glasgow City Archives
2. Dumbarton Street scene (Circa. 1955)
A traffic official keeps an eye on Dumbarton Road as the tram passes. | Virtual Mitchell
3. Hayburn Vaults (1931)
The Hayburn Vaults on Dumbarton Road pictured in 1931. The pub is now called the Deoch An Dorus. | Glasgow City Archives
4. Dumbarton Road Street Scene
A scenic afternoon on Dumbarton Road | Glasgow City Archive
