A step back in time on Ingram Street which has undergone significant changes over the past 160 years.

Ingram Street is one of Glasgow’s best known streets and connects the bustling Queen Street to High Street in the heart of the city centre through Merchant City.

There are still a number of notable buildings on the street although their uses have changed significantly over the years with the former fire station headquarters now being home to one of Glasgow’s best Indian restaurants.

Join us as we take a trip down memory lane on one of Glasgow’s best known streets and look at the changes to it over the years.

Ingram Street pictured in May 1975. | Stephen Reid

Fire Brigade headquarters with fire engines pictured at 33 Ingram Street where you can now find Swadish by Ajay Kumar. | Virtual Mitchell

The Savings Bank pictured on the corner of Ingram Street and Glassford Street in 1975. | Virtual Mitchell

Hutchesons' Hall, or Hospital, on Ingram Street, looking north along Hutcheson Street, 1955. The original Hutchesons' Hospital was demolished in 1795 to make way for the laying out of Hutcheson Street. The building depicted here was designed by David Hamilton and completed in 1805 at the head of the new street. The distinctive octagonal spire is adorned with a clock and dial plate and stands 150 feet tall. | Glasgow City Archives

