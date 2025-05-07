Maryhill is one of Glasgow’s best known neighbourhoods. People across Scotland will be familiar with some of the streets and buildings due to the part which they played in the filming of Still Game.

The area has also produced some famous faces over the years with the likes of Robert Carlyle, Donovan and Louisa Jordan being born in the area.

A little known fact is that Maryhill is in fact named after a real person - that in and of itself is no big surprise, Dennistoun of course is named after merchant Alexander Dennistoun. Maryhill is named after a woman called Mary Hill - who was left the land by her father Hew Hill. Hew Hill, the Laird of Gairbraid, had no male heir and so he left his estate to his daughter, Mary Hill. Before that it was called Kelvindock, or Dry Dock.

Join us as we take a trip down memory lane in one of Glasgow’s best known neighbourhoods and look at the changes to it over the years.

1 . Celtic Street The number 75 tram emerging from the tram depot on Celtic Street in 1958. | Glasgow City Archives

2 . Northpark Street Tenements on Northpark Street in the course of demolition in 1976. | Glasgow City Archives

3 . Roxy Cinema The Roxy Cinema opened on 15th September 1930 under the ownership of James Graham and was closed in October 1962 before being demolished along with the surrounding run-down tenements. | Glasgow City Archives