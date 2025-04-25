I can't believe how much Queen Street has changed: 8 brilliant retro photos of Queen Street over the past 130 years

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 15:31 BST

A step back in time on Queen Street which has undergone significant changes over the past century.

Queen Street is well known to Glaswegians as the street that runs north from Argyle Street until it reaches George Square in the heart of Glasgow.

Several important landmarks in the city can be found on the street which includes Royal Exchange Square where the Duke of Wellington statue can be found with a cone on top of his head, Tam Shepherds Trick Shop and the Gallery of Modern Art which recently hosted Banksy: Cut and Run.

Found at the top of the bustling street is Queen Street station which is Glasgow's second busiest railway station which directly links the city to Edinburgh in under 50 minutes.

Join us as we take a trip down memory lane on one of Glasgow’s best known streets and look at the changes to it over the years.

The entrance to Queen Street station pictured from George Square in 1963. The frontage of the station has changed dramatically since.

1. Queen Street station

The entrance to Queen Street station pictured from George Square in 1963. The frontage of the station has changed dramatically since. | Glasgow City Archives

Looking north up Queen Street at Royal Exchange Square with the Duke of Wellington statue and British Linen Bank visible.

2. Royal Exchange Square

Looking north up Queen Street at Royal Exchange Square with the Duke of Wellington statue and British Linen Bank visible. | Glasgow City Archives

Cars heading down Queen Street during the late-sixties with Pinkston Power Station tower looming in the background.

3. Queen Street

Cars heading down Queen Street during the late-sixties with Pinkston Power Station tower looming in the background. | Glasgow City Archives

A street scene captured from Queen Street of George Square with the Glasgow College of Building and Printing under construction in the background on North Hanover Street. The building was opened in 1964 by Labour leader Harold Wilson.

4. George Square

A street scene captured from Queen Street of George Square with the Glasgow College of Building and Printing under construction in the background on North Hanover Street. The building was opened in 1964 by Labour leader Harold Wilson. | Glasgow City Archives

