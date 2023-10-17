In Pictures: Remembering 12 of Glasgow’s lost cinemas

Glasgow was once known as ‘cinema city’ with it able to boast more screens per head than any other city in the world. Although times have changed with a number fo the old buildings having been knocked down, cinema is stil an important tool when examining the history of Glasgow through the decades.
Some of the buildings which once showed Hollywood blockbusters are still standing in the city today with us taking a look back through the archives at a Glasgow of old.
1. Odeon Cinema
The building on Renfield Street has become best known for being one of the venues where The Beatles performed in Glasgow. It was originally known as the Glasgow Paramount when it first opened in 1934 with it able to seat 2,800 people. It was renamed in 1939 after the chain was sold to the Odeon group. It saw a number of changes over the years as it became home to nine screens until its closure in 2003. All that remains of the building is it’s facade with the main building having been demolished and turned into a large office block.
2. ABC 2 Cinema
The main building was renamed the ABC1 in October 1967, when a large extension housing a second screen was erected it was called ABC2.. The original ABC1 auditorium closed for subdivision in 1979, to form four new screens seating 980, 306, 206 and 192. Although the building on Sauchiehall Street is still standing, it has laid empty for over five years.
3. New Bedford
The site of the now O2 Academy on Eglinton Street was once home to the New Bedford cinema which remained as a cinema until 1973. The earlier New Bedford depicted here was on the site between 1921-1932 and could seat 2,300 people.
4. Orient Cinema
Orient could be found on the Gallowgate with it first opening in 1932 to seat 2,570 people. It was closed for films from 1965 and was demolished in June 2004 after a serious fire in the late nineties.