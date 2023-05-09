Register
10 great movies filmed in Glasgow ranked by their IMDb rating

A league table for some of the great movies filmed in Glasgow over the years

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 9th May 2023, 18:19 BST

No matter whether you are a big movie buff or just like seeing familiar locations, we’ve put together a list of ten films which Glasgow features in.

There’s been a number of prominent actors which have visited the city including the likes Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson and Kelly Macdonald amongst others who have all been caught on camera in the Dear Green Place.

Here’s a look at ten films which Glasgow locations feature, ranked by their IMDb rating.

Actor Mark Strong on the set of 1917 during filming at the Govan Graving Docks in 2019. The film tops our list having been given a rating of 8.2 on IMDb.

1. 1917

Actor Mark Strong on the set of 1917 during filming at the Govan Graving Docks in 2019. The film tops our list having been given a rating of 8.2 on IMDb. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Although the film is based in Edinburgh, there is a number of scenes which are shot in Glasgow. The photo captured above was taken in The Crosslands which is now called Brewhaus on Queen Margaret Drive. Trainspotting just comes in behind 1917 with an IMDb rating of 8.1.

2. Trainspotting

Although the film is based in Edinburgh, there is a number of scenes which are shot in Glasgow. The photo captured above was taken in The Crosslands which is now called Brewhaus on Queen Margaret Drive. Trainspotting just comes in behind 1917 with an IMDb rating of 8.1. Photo: Third Party

Glimpses of Glasgow, including the Necropolis can be seen during the final scenes of The Batman. It was given a rating of 7.8 on IMDb.

3. The Batman

Glimpses of Glasgow, including the Necropolis can be seen during the final scenes of The Batman. It was given a rating of 7.8 on IMDb. Photo: Warner Brothers

Taron Egerton sports a moustache during filming for Tetris in Glasgow with the majority of the filming taking place at Morrison Street in Tradeston. Tetris was given a rating of 7.4 and is the newest release on the list.

4. Tetris filming

Taron Egerton sports a moustache during filming for Tetris in Glasgow with the majority of the filming taking place at Morrison Street in Tradeston. Tetris was given a rating of 7.4 and is the newest release on the list. Photo: John Devlin

