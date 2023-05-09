10 great movies filmed in Glasgow ranked by their IMDb rating

No matter whether you are a big movie buff or just like seeing familiar locations, we’ve put together a list of ten films which Glasgow features in.
There’s been a number of prominent actors which have visited the city including the likes Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson and Kelly Macdonald amongst others who have all been caught on camera in the Dear Green Place.
Here’s a look at ten films which Glasgow locations feature, ranked by their IMDb rating.
Undefined: gallery
1. 1917
Actor Mark Strong on the set of 1917 during filming at the Govan Graving Docks in 2019. The film tops our list having been given a rating of 8.2 on IMDb. Photo: Andrew Milligan
2. Trainspotting
Although the film is based in Edinburgh, there is a number of scenes which are shot in Glasgow. The photo captured above was taken in The Crosslands which is now called Brewhaus on Queen Margaret Drive. Trainspotting just comes in behind 1917 with an IMDb rating of 8.1. Photo: Third Party
3. The Batman
Glimpses of Glasgow, including the Necropolis can be seen during the final scenes of The Batman. It was given a rating of 7.8 on IMDb. Photo: Warner Brothers
4. Tetris filming
Taron Egerton sports a moustache during filming for Tetris in Glasgow with the majority of the filming taking place at Morrison Street in Tradeston. Tetris was given a rating of 7.4 and is the newest release on the list. Photo: John Devlin