Glasgow is host to many old factory buildings that tell the story of our cities industrial past - today we’re doing a deep dive through some old archival pictures to see just what it was like to work in those Glaswegian factories when they were still up and running.

When we think of industry old Glasgow, our minds naturally drift towards shipbuilding, but the city had its fingers in many pies - from biscuit making to textiles to heavier industry like tram & rail construction and maintenance, if it could be made in a factory, it was made in Glasgow.

Take a look below as we explore Glaswegian factories of the 20th century in their prime in 12 old images.

1 . Shieldhall Furniture (1942) A raft float built during the second world war at Shieldhall Furniture factory. The vast factory complex in Govan was run by the Scottish Co-operative Wholesale Society produced all sorts of odds and ends. | Virtual Mitchell

2 . Shieldhall Factory The Shieldhall factory produced many goods like clothing, domestic cleaning products, and at times even pharmaceuticals - though their main production was in furniture and food. In the second world war the factory produced the “Flying Dustbin” mortar shells that were used by the Allies during the Normandy landings. | Glasgow Life

3 . Craigton Golf Company (1970) A final inspection of golf clubs is taking place at the Craigton Golf Company Limited in Glasgow. The company exported 2,500 golf clubs a week, 50% of the factory's production, and had customers all over the world. Craigtown Golf is owned by John Letters, who has been in the business since 1934. | Getty Images

4 . Hillman Imp (1963) Rally driver Nancy Mitchell views the recently introduced Hillman Imp, a rear engine and rear wheel drive economy car, prior to a test drive in England on 2nd May 1963. The Imp was manufactured by the Rootes Group at their Linwood factory. | Getty Images