Old industrial Glasgow hidden in plain sight: Nine factories still standing in Glasgow today and what they’re used for now
It wasn’t too long ago that Glasgow was an industrial city - generations of different factories, warehouses, and other industrial sites still stand as a reminder of our cities industrious past.
It’s been even less time since Glasgow was a post-industrial city, a period in which our city saw rapid decline and many of the old factories were brought to the ground.
Thanks to the listed building initiative however, many of the better presented factories like the Templeton Carpet Factory were preserved for their architectural significance.
These factories produced much more than just the products they manufactured, lifelong friends and even romances were made in the four walls of the factory - as Glaswegians worked ridiculously long hours before returning to slum tenement housing conditions.
Industries within Glasgow factories at the time varied wildly, it wasn’t just heavy industries like engine-building, cotton textiles and related industries like bleaching, dyeing, chemicals and textile engineering were also incredibly popular industries in Glasgow factories.
