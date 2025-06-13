Paisley is often referred to as the ‘town that thread built’ - but that’s hardly the case, the only people that could have spun that thread were the good people of the town, some of the hardest working industrialists Scotland has known.

Beginning as a small encampment that the Romans reffered to as ‘Vanduara’ - Paisley is now Scotland’s biggest town, with a population of around 77,000. The story goes that the foundations of Paisley were built by Saint Mirin, who erected a chapel between the 6th and 7th century - turning the area into the West of Scotland’s central hub for Christianity.

It wasn’t until 1163 that the town as we know it began to form with the construction of Paisley Abbey by the Steward of Scotland, Walter Fitz Alan. The Abbey didn’t just bring more religion to the town, it brought traders, quickly turning Paisley into a mercantile centre.

In 1307 the original Abbey burned down - and it wasn’t replaced until the 15th century, over 100 years later. This Abbey is what we know today, barely touch apart from some restoration work in the early 20th century.

Paisley had already lived a pretty full life spanning hundreds of years, wearing many hats in that time - but by the 18th century, what we Paisley for today would start to creep in with the industrial revolution.

There were so many mills in Paisley, that the shawls bearing the ‘Persian boteh’ would begin to be known as the ‘Paisley pattern’ due to how much of it was manufactured in Paisley.

It was this high level of industrialism that birthed many Paisley radicals, who stood in opposition to the foremen and company men that ran the factories. This spirit of resistance lives even today in the modern people of Paisley.

In this article we wanted to take a look at old pictures of Paisley, to see just how much the town has changed.

1 . Paisley Abbey (Circa. 1700) The west front of Paisley Abbey, as it looked in 1700. Drawn by R.W. Billings and engraved by J. Godfrey. | Getty Images

2 . Paisley Tolbooth (Date unknown) An early picture of the Paisley Tolbooth - the site of the last ever execution in the town. The man in question facing the hangmans gallows was one Thomas Potts, accused of the robbery of £11 in cash and £1 in silver from a Paisley home under the threat of cutlasses, swords, and large butcher knifes. Potts met his end on August 17, 1797 - the gallows were closed thereafter along with the tolbooth - and the jail, courtroom, and council chambers were moved to County Square. | Renfrewshire Heritage

3 . Liberal Paisley (1920) British Liberal politician H. H. Asquith (1852 - 1928, centre, left) with his daughter, Violet Bonham Carter (later Asquith, 1887 - 1969, centre, right), and his second wife, Margot Asquith (1864 - 1945, front, right) at the 1920 Paisley by-election, in February 12, 1920. Asquith won the election, enabling him to return to Parliament after losing his East Fife seat at the 1918 general election. | Getty Images

4 . Oliver Baldwin comes to town (1935) Oliver Baldwin (1899 - 1958), the son of British Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin, canvassing workers at Ferguslie Mills as the Labour candidate for Paisley, November 8 1935. | Getty Images