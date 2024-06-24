Parkhead is an old district of Glasgow in the East End - today we wanted to explore the history of the area in 8 old pictures.

Named after a small weaving conurbation on Great Eastern Road (now known as the Gallowgate and Tollcross Road) and Westmuir Street. It wasn’t until the discovery of coal in the area in 1837 that Parkhead boomed into an industrial centre.

By the end of century, in 1897, William Beardmore and Company established the steel and castings production facility, Parkhead Forge. Parkhead was one of several centres of industry in the East End, arguably one of the biggest and most profitable. For generations the Parkhead Forge employed the good folks of Parkhead, and the community itself revolved around it.

The plant would close in 1976, and a decade later The Forge Shopping Centre began to be planted in its space.

Pictures are supplied from the Virtual Mitchell, an open-access archive of old images of Glasgow from across the ages, you can browse thousands of old images of Glasgow by clicking here.

Take a look below as we explore the history of Parkhead in 8 old pictures.

1 . Parkhead Cross 1905 Westmuir Street at Parkhead Cross in the early 20th century | Contributed

2 . King George goes Parkhead (1924) The Duke of York (who would soon become King George VI) operating a tram through Parkhead to celebrate the opening of Glasgow Tramways recreation ground for employees in September 1924. The bearded figure on the left is James Dalrymple, General Manager Parkhead. | Virtual Mitchell

3 . Coia's (1937) The old shopfront of Coia's before the outbreak of the second world war | Contributed