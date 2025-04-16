It was a massive deal when the 20th Commonwealth Games came to Glasgow back in 2014 - and now the city is preparing for the event to return next year. A stripped-back programme of 10 sports will feature at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in the city.

Commonwealth Games Federation CEO Katie Sadleir said: “On behalf of the entire Commonwealth Sport Movement, we are delighted to officially confirm that the 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place in the host city of Glasgow.

“The Games promise to be a truly immersive festival of sport and celebration of culture and diversity that inspires athletes and sports – with a fan experience more accessible than ever before.

“The 2026 Games will be a bridge to the Commonwealth Games of tomorrow – an exciting first step in our journey to reset and redefine the Games as a truly collaborative, flexible and sustainable model for the future that minimises costs, reduces the environmental footprint, and enhances social impact – in doing so increasing the scope of countries capable of hosting.

“With the reassuring legacy of Glasgow 2014 providing existing sporting, transport and accommodation infrastructure, and world-class venues and expertise, we look forward to working with the Glasgow team to deliver a very special Commonwealth Games in 2026.”

Around 3,000 athletes from up to 74 Commonwealth nations and territories are expected to compete at the games next year. As the city prepares for their arrival, we take a look back at some of the highlights from the events of 2014.

1 . Opening ceremony Performers dressed as Tunnock's Teacakes played a starring role in the 2014 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony in Glasgow (Picture: Andrew Milligan) Photo: Andrew Milligan

2 . Golden Moment Alistair Brownlee of England crosses the line to win gold in the Men's Triathlon at Strathclyde Country Park during day one of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games on July 24, 2014. | Getty Images Photo: Julian Finney

3 . Fitzgerald takes the gold Scott Fitzgerald of England celebrates winning the gold medal against Mandeep Jangra of India in the Men's Welter (69kg) Final at SSE Hydro during day ten of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games . Photo: Alex Livesey