Retro Hamilton: 8 old pictures of Hamilton from the archives

Hamilton might not look it at first glance, but the town is ancient - today we wanted to look at old pictures of Hamilton to see how much the town has changed.

Dating all the way back to the days of Strathclyde, if not further beyond, Hamilton was originally called Cadzow - before taking the name of the noble family that lorded over the town for generations.

All pictures have been supplied via South Lanarkshire Council museum service - you can check out stories, archives, and other old pictures by checking out their online collection.

Today we wanted to look at a more recent history of the town, with old pictures from the 20th century showcasing Hamilton’s heritage.

1 . Hamilton Historic Hamilton

2 . Duke Street A black and white picture of Duke Street in Hamilton Town Centre | South Lanarkshire Council

3 . Cadzow Bridge A civic procession over Cadzow Bridge, Hamilton Town House can be seen in the background. | South Lanarkshire Council

4 . Regent Way Black and white photograph of people shopping on a street on Regent Way. | South Lanarkshire Council