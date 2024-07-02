Today we’re looking back at the history of Shettleston in Glasgow’s East End.
Originally a small village east of Glasgow and historically part of Lanarkshire, there has been a conurbation on the lands of Shettleston of some size since as far back as 1170.
Pictures are supplied from the Virtual Mitchell, an open-access archive of old images of Glasgow from across the ages, you can browse thousands of old images of Glasgow by clicking here.
Take a look below as we explore the history of Shettleston in 8 old pictures.
