Today we’re looking back at the history of Shettleston in Glasgow’s East End.

Originally a small village east of Glasgow and historically part of Lanarkshire, there has been a conurbation on the lands of Shettleston of some size since as far back as 1170.

Pictures are supplied from the Virtual Mitchell, an open-access archive of old images of Glasgow from across the ages, you can browse thousands of old images of Glasgow by clicking here.

Take a look below as we explore the history of Shettleston in 8 old pictures.

1 . Shettleston Cross (1906) A street scene on Shettleston Cross in the early 20th century | Virtual Mitchell

2 . Glasgow Decked Lifeboat Co. (1913) A group of workers from the Glasgow Decked Lifeboat Co. pose for a picture. | Virtual Mitchell

3 . Vesalius Street (1922) A 4 year girl smiles at the camera on a patch of waste ground while a group of men gamble in the background just off Vesalius Street. | Virtual Mitchell