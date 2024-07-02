Shettleston back in time: 8 old pictures of Shettleston looking back at the history of Glasgow's East End

By Liam Smillie
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 16:15 BST

This is the history of Shettleston in Glasgow’s East End in 8 old pictures

Today we’re looking back at the history of Shettleston in Glasgow’s East End.

Originally a small village east of Glasgow and historically part of Lanarkshire, there has been a conurbation on the lands of Shettleston of some size since as far back as 1170.

Take a look below as we explore the history of Shettleston in 8 old pictures.

A street scene on Shettleston Cross in the early 20th century

1. Shettleston Cross (1906)

A group of workers from the Glasgow Decked Lifeboat Co. pose for a picture.

2. Glasgow Decked Lifeboat Co. (1913)

A 4 year girl smiles at the camera on a patch of waste ground while a group of men gamble in the background just off Vesalius Street.

3. Vesalius Street (1922)

A group of children line up for a Saturday matinee at the Odeon Cinema in Shettleston.

4. Odeon (1955)

