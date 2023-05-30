2 . The Drovers Inn, Loch Lomond, 1705

On the northern banks of Loch Lomond, this bonnie hotel was opened at the very beginning of the 18th century. A family of crofters from that tie is said to haunt the building after they froze to death when denied board at the inn. There are other ghosts said to hang around the hotel rent-free too, a little girl in a pink dress as well as a man whose family was murdered by a Highland chieftain.