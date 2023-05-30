Glasgow is home to some of the oldest most historic pubs in Scotland - but more attention needs to be given to the ancient pubs around the city in districts like North Lanarkshire, East Renfrewshire, and the rest of the satellite council areas around our fair city.
From Hamilton to Paisley - here’s our list of the oldest pubs around Glasgow.
1. Coylet Inn, Dunoon, 1650
The Coylet Inn in Dunoon dates back to the 1650s when it was an inn for passing coaches. Located on the shores of Loch Eck, as with most old inns, this one is said to be haunted. Here it’s the ghost of the blue boy, which is said to have drowned in the loch.
2. The Drovers Inn, Loch Lomond, 1705
On the northern banks of Loch Lomond, this bonnie hotel was opened at the very beginning of the 18th century. A family of crofters from that tie is said to haunt the building after they froze to death when denied board at the inn. There are other ghosts said to hang around the hotel rent-free too, a little girl in a pink dress as well as a man whose family was murdered by a Highland chieftain.
3. The Clachan Inn, Drymen.
Over along the West Highland Way in Drymen, the Clachan Inn has been licensed making it the oldest licensed premises in Scotland. Although it’s said that the pub was operating for a while before then too! Photo: Contributed
4. Auldhouse Arms. East Kilbride, 1820~
Over a 100 years older than the town of East Kilbride itself (which was built in 1947) - this historic, rustic inn retains many of its traditional features