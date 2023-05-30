Register
The oldest traditional pubs around Glasgow in chronological order featuring Hamilton, Paisley, Bishopbriggs, and more

Some pubs are even older than the towns that were built around them - while others date back to the very first days of the town

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 30th May 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:38 BST

Glasgow is home to some of the oldest most historic pubs in Scotland - but more attention needs to be given to the ancient pubs around the city in districts like North Lanarkshire, East Renfrewshire, and the rest of the satellite council areas around our fair city.

From Hamilton to Paisley - here’s our list of the oldest pubs around Glasgow.

The Coylet Inn in Dunoon dates back to the 1650s when it was an inn for passing coaches. Located on the shores of Loch Eck, as with most old inns, this one is said to be haunted. Here it's the ghost of the blue boy, which is said to have drowned in the loch.

1. Coylet Inn, Dunoon, 1650



On the northern banks of Loch Lomond, this bonnie hotel was opened at the very beginning of the 18th century. A family of crofters from that tie is said to haunt the building after they froze to death when denied board at the inn. There are other ghosts said to hang around the hotel rent-free too, a little girl in a pink dress as well as a man whose family was murdered by a Highland chieftain.

2. The Drovers Inn, Loch Lomond, 1705



Over along the West Highland Way in Drymen, the Clachan Inn has been licensed making it the oldest licensed premises in Scotland. Although it's said that the pub was operating for a while before then too!

3. The Clachan Inn, Drymen.



Over a 100 years older than the town of East Kilbride itself (which was built in 1947) - this historic, rustic inn retains many of its traditional features

4. Auldhouse Arms. East Kilbride, 1820~



