T in the Park was a Scottish institution when it was running - we wanted to look back at those foundational years

As TRNSMT is set to hit Glasgow next week - we thought we’d take a look back at Scotland’s original music festival - the very first days of T in the Park at Strathclyde Park in Balado.

Travel back in time with us as we look at the line-ups, crowds, and bizarre goings-on that made T in the Park the infamous festival that it was - both loved and hated in equal measure.

Many of us who had the pleasure of attending the festival will recall hazy memories of some mental weekends filled with some of the best musicians and bands of the era - the kind of stuff you just can’t find nowadays.

Take a look below at the line-ups for each year, from 1994 to 2000!

T in the Park at Strathclyde Park, 1994

Fran Healy, the frontman for Travis, played the first ever T in the Park in Strathclyde Park back when Travis was still called Glass Onion!

This was the inaugral presentation of T in the Park at Strathclyde Park in Motherwell - it was a huge concept never really done before in Scotland. The idea of a two-day music festival in Scotland with outdoor camping was seen as bizarre, and as something that could have never worked.

Little did we know how huge T in the Park was going to become - nor how quickly it would rise to the top as a figurehead of Scottish culture.

Right from the very beginning King Tut’s were involved, with their own King Tut’s tent - something they continue to do today with TRNSMT - it featured some huge acts at the time who had played at Tut’s - including Blur, the Manic Street Preachers, Pulp, and Oasis.

While those names sound huge - they were just starting out at the time, and the main draw of the first T in the Park was Robbie Williams - who reportedly spent a considerable amount of time playing football with various bands and crew.

Somewhat surprisingly, organisers described Oasis as one of the most pleasent bookings they’ve had - they didn’t get much attention before the set, but the promoters had to close the tent after they took to the stage with how much attention they were getting, certainly a sign of things to come. At one time Oasis even reflected upon the performance as being one of their ‘best ever’.

Cypress Hill ended up late to Strathclyde Park after struggling to get through customs at Heathrow. After being convinced to play their set, they ended up having to perform a song with Rage Against the Machine due to the line-up shift, which was described as ‘phenomenal’ by those who were there.A band called Glass Onion played what was then known as the Caledonia Stage, later renamed the Talent Tent.

Glass Onion changed their name to Travis and would go on to play T in the Park four more times before the millennium hit.

Who played at the first ever T in the Park in Strathclyde Park, 1994?

SATURDAY, JULY 30 1994:

Main Stage:

Rage Against the Machine

Bjork

Levellers

Cypress Hill

Crash Test Dummies

Chumbawamba

Yothu Yindi

Consolidated

Honkey

DJ Paul Oakenfold

King Tut’s Tent:

Blur

Manic Street Preachers

Pulp

James Taylor Quartet

Smash

Headswim

Oasis

The Grid

Kerbdog

AC Acoustics

SUNDAY, JULY 31 1994:

Main Stage:

Del Amitri

Primal Scream

Crowded House

Teenage Fanclub

The Saw Doctors

Gun

Mike Peters

Grant Lee Buffalo

Baby Chaos

King Tut’s Tent:

D:Ream

House of Pain

One Dove

Whiteout

Aimee Mann

Thrum

Tiny Monroe

T in the Park at Strathclyde Park, 1995

Strathclyde Park was filled with revellers on the second year

The first T in the Park went down a charm, and word spread quickly - leading to the festival selling out one of the days for the first time ever. It was also the first year the festival introduced the Dance Tent.

The artist that drew the most attention to the festival was Kylie Minogue, who appeared in the signing tent, leading to one of the longest queues of the weekend.

Britpop heads will fondly remember this festival being the one in which Noel Gallagher joined Paul Weller up on stage.The Prodigy played an incredible set and other highlights further down the bill included The Verve, Ash, Bluetones, Cast and The Delgados.

Kermit of the Black Grapes broke his ankle at the festival before the band were set to go on stage - but refused to go to hospital, instead opting to perform sitting down.

Who played at T in the Park at Strathclyde Park in 1995?

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5 1995:

Main Stage:

Paul Weller

Therapy

Terrorvision

The Prodigy

Black Grape

Gene

Dodgy

The Wildhearts

Skunk Anansie

King Tut’s Tent:

Elastica

Supergrass

Echobelly

Menswear

The Bluetones

Ash

Powder

Corduroy

Cast

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6 1995:

Main Stage:

M People

The Beautiful South

Kylie Minogue

Tricky

The Charlatans

Shed Seven

Marion

The Boo Radleys

Sleeper

King Tut’s Tent:

Salad

The Verve

Deus

The Shaman

Underworld

Dreadzone

Fluke

Republica

T in the Park at Strathclyde Park 1996

Shock interviewer of the 90’s and early 2000’s, Dennis Pennis (Paul Kaye), did the rounds at T in the Park 1996

This was the final year of the festival at Strathclyde Park and was a complete sell out in advance - with Radiohead closing the Main Stage on Saturday night and Pulp playing out the festival on the Sunday.

Some of the highlights across the weekend included Leftfield, LTJ Bukem, Mazzy Star, Super Furry Animals and Prodigy again making a major impact on the Main Stage.

Other points of interest were Placebo opening the Main Stage, Keanu Reeves playing with his band Dogstar and turning up via one of the shuttle buses after having a curry in Glasgow the night before. Kula Shaker filling the King Tut's tent at 3pm and Joe Strummer creating his own area in the campsite and generally just hanging about.

This year also saw the introduction of the NME stage, curated by the British music magazine - such was the splash that T in the Park was making in the UK festival scene.

Who played at the last ever T in the Park at Strathclyde Park in 1996?

SATURDAY, JULY 13 1996:

Main Stage:

Radiohead

Alanis Morissette

Prodigy

Foo Fighters

Space

The Jesus Lizard

Honeycrack

The Supernaturals

Cecil

NME Stage:

Bluetones

Beck

Frank Black

Mazzy Star

The Gyres

Northern Uproar

60 Ft Dolls

Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci

Geneva

King Tut’s Tent:

The Divine Comedy

The Cardigans

Lush

Heavy Stereo

Drugstore

Rare

Compulsion

Crazy Gods Of Endless Noise

Mundy

The Daisies

SUNDAY, JULY 12 1996:

Main Stage:

Pulp

Black Grape

Cast

Manic Street Preachers

Ricky Ross

Saw Doctors

Barenaked Ladies

Shakespear’s Sister

Bobbie Bluebell

Whipping Boy

Placebo

NME Stage:

Cocteau Twins

Teenage Fanclub

Dogstar

Bis

The Wannadies

Mansun

Super Furry Animals

Fluffy

Urusei Yatsura

King Tut’s Tent:

Afghan Whigs

Dubstar

Longpigs

Ian Mcnabb & The Afterlife

Nowaysis

No Doubt

Kula Shaker

Octopus

Nut

Nilon Bombers

T in the Park at Balado, 1997

Sharleen Spiteri, lead singer of Texas, graced the main stage at Balado in 1997

This was the first year at the new site in Balado with a much larger capacity. At this point in time, T in the Park had already become the quintessential Scottish music festival.

The campsite itself has grown from around 2,000 people in 1994 to over 25,0000 – effectively the population of a small city decamping to a field near Perth!

Musically, highlights were Texas, Spearhead, Jimi Tenor, Travis and Fun Lovin’ Criminals making their first of many T in the Park appearances.

This was the first year of the Slam Tent, where the boys from Glasgow’s own Slam took over the programming of the Dance Tent, making it a more focused entity in and of itself.

Highlights in the tent included Daft Punk, Green Velvet, Death in Vegas, Andy Weatherall, and Nightmares in Wax.

It was also the first year King Tut’s were pushed out by Radio 1 - but would return to T in the Park later in its history.

Who played at T in the Park at Balado in 1997?

SATURDAY, JULY 12 1997:

Main Stage:

The Charlatans

Kula Shaker

Dodgy

Reef

G.U.N.

The Divine Comedy

Republica

Apollo 44

Martin Bennett

NME Stage:

Shed Seven

Placebo

Longpigs

Geneva

Sneaker Pimps

Travis

Jimi Tenor

Superstar

Arab Strap

Feeder

Radio 1 EVE Sesh:

The Delgados

Symposium

Monaco

Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci

Subcircus

Stereophonics

Grass - Show

Mogwai

Arnold

Radish

SUNDAY, JULY 13 1997:

Main stage:

Paul Weller

Ocean Colour Scene

Texas

Bush

Echobelly

Bjorn Again

Fun Lovin’ Criminals

Neneh Cherry

The Sirenes

NME Stage:

The Sea Horses

Mansun

Gene

Dreadzone

The Supernaturals

Catatonia

Hurricane #1

Toaster

Rachel Stamp

Cake Like

Radio 1 EVE Sesh:

Beth Orton

Spearhead

Urusei Yatsura

Embrace

Kenickie

AC Acoustics

Speedy

Bennet

Hardbody

Snug

Delta

T in the Park at Balado, 1998

Balloons bounced around the crowd at Balado Main Stage, where Pulp were set to headline

The year of the World Cup final saw the advent of a large screen at T in the Park, where fans could watch France’s surprising victory, however, the activity on the stages was of more interest to most.

Robbie Williams again was of massive interest to music fans, but other names included Prodigy, Pulp, Beastie Boys, Ian Brown, Portishead, another Australian soap star, Natalie Imbruglia, A Tribe Called Quest, Idlewild and appearances again from Travis and Stereophonics.

Fans saw two complete extremes in weather with the Saturday being scorching hot and the Sunday seeing rain for most of the day - that’s a Scottish music festival for you.

Who played at T in the Park at Balado in 1998?

Saturday, July 11 1998:

Main stage:

Prodigy

The Seahorses

Robbie Williams

Space

Travis

Catatonia

JTQ

Headswim

NME Stage:

Ash

Spritualized

Super Furry Animals

Audioweb

Ultrasound

Rialto

Theaudience

Young Offenders

Annie Christian

Radio 1 EVE Sesh:

Bentley Rhythm Ace

Lo Fidelity Allstars

Warm Jets

Arab Strap

Montrose Ave

Idlewild

Campag Velocet

Dandys

SUNDAY, JULY 11 1998:

Main Stage:

Pulp

Beastie Boys

Garbage

Finley Quaye

James

Stereophonics

Chumbawamba

Alabama 3

NME Stage:

Portishead

Ian Brown

Natalie Imbruglia

Bernard Butler

The Aloof

Asian Dub Foundation

The Smiles

Scott

Medal

Radio 1 EVE Sesh:

Cornershop

Fatboy Slim

Symposium

Unbelievable Truth

Money Mark

60ft Dolls

Gomez

Carrie

Regular Fries

T in the Park at Balado, 1999

Bez on the main stage when the Happy Monday’s played T in the Park 1999 at Balado

Backstage a furore was caused by the appearance of Robert Carlisle and a posse of photographers and journalists who seemed to be constantly following him around.

But on the stages the interest revolved around the likes of Blur, Stereophonics, Manic Street Preachers, Massive Attack, James, Placebo, Travis, Happy Mondays, Gomez, Jeff Mills, Carl Cox, Fat Boy Slim, Faithless, Fun Lovin’ Criminals and some of the acts lower down on the bill included a very colourful and dramatic performance from Basement Jaxx and acts such as Doves and Muse.The Manic Street Preachers, during what was a memorable and exciting set, thanked King Tut’s from the Main Stage for being the first venue that give them hot food on tour.

Who played at T in the Park at Balado in 1999?

SATURDAY, JULY 10 1999:

Main Stage:

Blur

Stereophonics

The Beautiful South

Fun Lovin’ Criminals

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros

Faithless

3 Colours Red

The Amphetameanies

Stage 2:

Gomez

Shed Seven

Travis

Rae & Christian

Lamb

Regular Fries

Ooberman

The Jengaheads (DJ’s)

Boom Boom Mancini

Radio 1 Eve Sesh:

Mogwai

Death In Vegas

Bis

The High Fidelity

Chicks

Surreal Madrid

Doves

Rico

Witness

SUNDAY, JULY 11 1999:

Main Stage:

Manic Street Preachers

Massive Attack

James

Placebo

Reef

Barenaked Ladies

Eagle Eye Cherry

Remy Zero

Stage 2:

Happy Mondays

Bjorn Again

Gay Dad

Everlast

The Saw Doctors

Dot Allison

Younger Younger 28’s

Muse

Merz

Radio 1 Eve Sesh:

Mercury Rev

Idlewild

Delgados

Deus

Darkstar

Indian Ropeman

Stroke

Bellatrix

One Lady Owner

T in the Park at Balado, 2000

The Tennent’s bus was introduced in 2000 - we can only wonder what ever happened to it, maybe one day we’ll see it again ferrying Glaswegians around the city.

This was the year Travis closed the event and a chapter of their ultimate success story - having played the first event as Glass Onion without a record deal then going on to subsequently headline the Main Stage.

Iggy Pop rocked the Main Stage preceded the very lively and impressive Idlewild.

Additional glamour was provided courtesy of Macy Gray and Glasgow’s favourite granny, Lulu.Two other rela

tively unknown acts at the time in the King Tut’s Tent were Coldplay and Toploader, which shows that you really should pay attention to the bands in the tents early in the day, as they often become the headliners of future years.

Who played at T in the Park at Balado in 2000?

SATURDAY, JULY 8 2000:

Main Stage:

Moby

Ocean Colour Scene

Fun Lovin’ Criminals

Gomez

The Blue Tones

All Saints

Feeder

Lynden David Hall

David Gray

Stage 2:

Beth Orton

Morcheeba

The Wannadies

Doves

My Vitriol

At the Drive In

Aereogramme

LSK

King Tut’s Tent:

Moloko

Badly Drawn Boy

Toploader

Dum Dums

Looper

Crashland

Hobotalk

King Adora

It’s Jo and Danny

SUNDAY, JULY 9 2000:

Main Stage:

Travis

Macy Gray

Supergrass

Iggy Pop

Idlewild

Lulu

Bootleg Beatles

The Clint Boon Experience

Stage 2:

David Holmes (DJ)

Embrace

Muse

Groove Armada

Dark Star

JJ7

Day One

Manchild

Dara

King Tut’s Tent: