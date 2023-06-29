As TRNSMT is set to hit Glasgow next week - we thought we’d take a look back at Scotland’s original music festival - the very first days of T in the Park at Strathclyde Park in Balado.
Travel back in time with us as we look at the line-ups, crowds, and bizarre goings-on that made T in the Park the infamous festival that it was - both loved and hated in equal measure.
Many of us who had the pleasure of attending the festival will recall hazy memories of some mental weekends filled with some of the best musicians and bands of the era - the kind of stuff you just can’t find nowadays.
Take a look below at the line-ups for each year, from 1994 to 2000!
T in the Park at Strathclyde Park, 1994
This was the inaugral presentation of T in the Park at Strathclyde Park in Motherwell - it was a huge concept never really done before in Scotland. The idea of a two-day music festival in Scotland with outdoor camping was seen as bizarre, and as something that could have never worked.
Little did we know how huge T in the Park was going to become - nor how quickly it would rise to the top as a figurehead of Scottish culture.
Right from the very beginning King Tut’s were involved, with their own King Tut’s tent - something they continue to do today with TRNSMT - it featured some huge acts at the time who had played at Tut’s - including Blur, the Manic Street Preachers, Pulp, and Oasis.
While those names sound huge - they were just starting out at the time, and the main draw of the first T in the Park was Robbie Williams - who reportedly spent a considerable amount of time playing football with various bands and crew.
Somewhat surprisingly, organisers described Oasis as one of the most pleasent bookings they’ve had - they didn’t get much attention before the set, but the promoters had to close the tent after they took to the stage with how much attention they were getting, certainly a sign of things to come. At one time Oasis even reflected upon the performance as being one of their ‘best ever’.
Cypress Hill ended up late to Strathclyde Park after struggling to get through customs at Heathrow. After being convinced to play their set, they ended up having to perform a song with Rage Against the Machine due to the line-up shift, which was described as ‘phenomenal’ by those who were there.A band called Glass Onion played what was then known as the Caledonia Stage, later renamed the Talent Tent.
Glass Onion changed their name to Travis and would go on to play T in the Park four more times before the millennium hit.
Who played at the first ever T in the Park in Strathclyde Park, 1994?
SATURDAY, JULY 30 1994:
Main Stage:
- Rage Against the Machine
- Bjork
- Levellers
- Cypress Hill
- Crash Test Dummies
- Chumbawamba
- Yothu Yindi
- Consolidated
- Honkey
- DJ Paul Oakenfold
King Tut’s Tent:
- Blur
- Manic Street Preachers
- Pulp
- James Taylor Quartet
- Smash
- Headswim
- Oasis
- The Grid
- Kerbdog
- AC Acoustics
SUNDAY, JULY 31 1994:
Main Stage:
- Del Amitri
- Primal Scream
- Crowded House
- Teenage Fanclub
- The Saw Doctors
- Gun
- Mike Peters
- Grant Lee Buffalo
- Baby Chaos
King Tut’s Tent:
- D:Ream
- House of Pain
- One Dove
- Whiteout
- Aimee Mann
- Thrum
- Tiny Monroe
T in the Park at Strathclyde Park, 1995
The first T in the Park went down a charm, and word spread quickly - leading to the festival selling out one of the days for the first time ever. It was also the first year the festival introduced the Dance Tent.
The artist that drew the most attention to the festival was Kylie Minogue, who appeared in the signing tent, leading to one of the longest queues of the weekend.
Britpop heads will fondly remember this festival being the one in which Noel Gallagher joined Paul Weller up on stage.The Prodigy played an incredible set and other highlights further down the bill included The Verve, Ash, Bluetones, Cast and The Delgados.
Kermit of the Black Grapes broke his ankle at the festival before the band were set to go on stage - but refused to go to hospital, instead opting to perform sitting down.
Who played at T in the Park at Strathclyde Park in 1995?
SATURDAY, AUGUST 5 1995:
Main Stage:
- Paul Weller
- Therapy
- Terrorvision
- The Prodigy
- Black Grape
- Gene
- Dodgy
- The Wildhearts
- Skunk Anansie
King Tut’s Tent:
- Elastica
- Supergrass
- Echobelly
- Menswear
- The Bluetones
- Ash
- Powder
- Corduroy
- Cast
SUNDAY, AUGUST 6 1995:
Main Stage:
- M People
- The Beautiful South
- Kylie Minogue
- Tricky
- The Charlatans
- Shed Seven
- Marion
- The Boo Radleys
- Sleeper
King Tut’s Tent:
- Salad
- The Verve
- Deus
- The Shaman
- Underworld
- Dreadzone
- Fluke
- Republica
T in the Park at Strathclyde Park 1996
This was the final year of the festival at Strathclyde Park and was a complete sell out in advance - with Radiohead closing the Main Stage on Saturday night and Pulp playing out the festival on the Sunday.
Some of the highlights across the weekend included Leftfield, LTJ Bukem, Mazzy Star, Super Furry Animals and Prodigy again making a major impact on the Main Stage.
Other points of interest were Placebo opening the Main Stage, Keanu Reeves playing with his band Dogstar and turning up via one of the shuttle buses after having a curry in Glasgow the night before. Kula Shaker filling the King Tut's tent at 3pm and Joe Strummer creating his own area in the campsite and generally just hanging about.
This year also saw the introduction of the NME stage, curated by the British music magazine - such was the splash that T in the Park was making in the UK festival scene.
Who played at the last ever T in the Park at Strathclyde Park in 1996?
SATURDAY, JULY 13 1996:
Main Stage:
- Radiohead
- Alanis Morissette
- Prodigy
- Foo Fighters
- Space
- The Jesus Lizard
- Honeycrack
- The Supernaturals
- Cecil
NME Stage:
- Bluetones
- Beck
- Frank Black
- Mazzy Star
- The Gyres
- Northern Uproar
- 60 Ft Dolls
- Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
- Geneva
King Tut’s Tent:
- The Divine Comedy
- The Cardigans
- Lush
- Heavy Stereo
- Drugstore
- Rare
- Compulsion
- Crazy Gods Of Endless Noise
- Mundy
- The Daisies
SUNDAY, JULY 12 1996:
Main Stage:
- Pulp
- Black Grape
- Cast
- Manic Street Preachers
- Ricky Ross
- Saw Doctors
- Barenaked Ladies
- Shakespear’s Sister
- Bobbie Bluebell
- Whipping Boy
- Placebo
NME Stage:
- Cocteau Twins
- Teenage Fanclub
- Dogstar
- Bis
- The Wannadies
- Mansun
- Super Furry Animals
- Fluffy
- Urusei Yatsura
King Tut’s Tent:
- Afghan Whigs
- Dubstar
- Longpigs
- Ian Mcnabb & The Afterlife
- Nowaysis
- No Doubt
- Kula Shaker
- Octopus
- Nut
- Nilon Bombers
T in the Park at Balado, 1997
This was the first year at the new site in Balado with a much larger capacity. At this point in time, T in the Park had already become the quintessential Scottish music festival.
The campsite itself has grown from around 2,000 people in 1994 to over 25,0000 – effectively the population of a small city decamping to a field near Perth!
Musically, highlights were Texas, Spearhead, Jimi Tenor, Travis and Fun Lovin’ Criminals making their first of many T in the Park appearances.
This was the first year of the Slam Tent, where the boys from Glasgow’s own Slam took over the programming of the Dance Tent, making it a more focused entity in and of itself.
Highlights in the tent included Daft Punk, Green Velvet, Death in Vegas, Andy Weatherall, and Nightmares in Wax.
It was also the first year King Tut’s were pushed out by Radio 1 - but would return to T in the Park later in its history.
Who played at T in the Park at Balado in 1997?
SATURDAY, JULY 12 1997:
Main Stage:
- The Charlatans
- Kula Shaker
- Dodgy
- Reef
- G.U.N.
- The Divine Comedy
- Republica
- Apollo 44
- Martin Bennett
NME Stage:
- Shed Seven
- Placebo
- Longpigs
- Geneva
- Sneaker Pimps
- Travis
- Jimi Tenor
- Superstar
- Arab Strap
- Feeder
Radio 1 EVE Sesh:
- The Delgados
- Symposium
- Monaco
- Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci
- Subcircus
- Stereophonics
- Grass - Show
- Mogwai
- Arnold
- Radish
SUNDAY, JULY 13 1997:
Main stage:
- Paul Weller
- Ocean Colour Scene
- Texas
- Bush
- Echobelly
- Bjorn Again
- Fun Lovin’ Criminals
- Neneh Cherry
- The Sirenes
NME Stage:
- The Sea Horses
- Mansun
- Gene
- Dreadzone
- The Supernaturals
- Catatonia
- Hurricane #1
- Toaster
- Rachel Stamp
- Cake Like
Radio 1 EVE Sesh:
- Beth Orton
- Spearhead
- Urusei Yatsura
- Embrace
- Kenickie
- AC Acoustics
- Speedy
- Bennet
- Hardbody
- Snug
- Delta
T in the Park at Balado, 1998
The year of the World Cup final saw the advent of a large screen at T in the Park, where fans could watch France’s surprising victory, however, the activity on the stages was of more interest to most.
Robbie Williams again was of massive interest to music fans, but other names included Prodigy, Pulp, Beastie Boys, Ian Brown, Portishead, another Australian soap star, Natalie Imbruglia, A Tribe Called Quest, Idlewild and appearances again from Travis and Stereophonics.
Fans saw two complete extremes in weather with the Saturday being scorching hot and the Sunday seeing rain for most of the day - that’s a Scottish music festival for you.
Who played at T in the Park at Balado in 1998?
Saturday, July 11 1998:
Main stage:
- Prodigy
- The Seahorses
- Robbie Williams
- Space
- Travis
- Catatonia
- JTQ
- Headswim
NME Stage:
- Ash
- Spritualized
- Super Furry Animals
- Audioweb
- Ultrasound
- Rialto
- Theaudience
- Young Offenders
- Annie Christian
Radio 1 EVE Sesh:
- Bentley Rhythm Ace
- Lo Fidelity Allstars
- Warm Jets
- Arab Strap
- Montrose Ave
- Idlewild
- Campag Velocet
- Dandys
SUNDAY, JULY 11 1998:
Main Stage:
- Pulp
- Beastie Boys
- Garbage
- Finley Quaye
- James
- Stereophonics
- Chumbawamba
- Alabama 3
NME Stage:
- Portishead
- Ian Brown
- Natalie Imbruglia
- Bernard Butler
- The Aloof
- Asian Dub Foundation
- The Smiles
- Scott
- Medal
Radio 1 EVE Sesh:
- Cornershop
- Fatboy Slim
- Symposium
- Unbelievable Truth
- Money Mark
- 60ft Dolls
- Gomez
- Carrie
- Regular Fries
T in the Park at Balado, 1999
Backstage a furore was caused by the appearance of Robert Carlisle and a posse of photographers and journalists who seemed to be constantly following him around.
But on the stages the interest revolved around the likes of Blur, Stereophonics, Manic Street Preachers, Massive Attack, James, Placebo, Travis, Happy Mondays, Gomez, Jeff Mills, Carl Cox, Fat Boy Slim, Faithless, Fun Lovin’ Criminals and some of the acts lower down on the bill included a very colourful and dramatic performance from Basement Jaxx and acts such as Doves and Muse.The Manic Street Preachers, during what was a memorable and exciting set, thanked King Tut’s from the Main Stage for being the first venue that give them hot food on tour.
Who played at T in the Park at Balado in 1999?
SATURDAY, JULY 10 1999:
Main Stage:
- Blur
- Stereophonics
- The Beautiful South
- Fun Lovin’ Criminals
- Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros
- Faithless
- 3 Colours Red
- The Amphetameanies
Stage 2:
- Gomez
- Shed Seven
- Travis
- Rae & Christian
- Lamb
- Regular Fries
- Ooberman
- The Jengaheads (DJ’s)
- Boom Boom Mancini
Radio 1 Eve Sesh:
- Mogwai
- Death In Vegas
- Bis
- The High Fidelity
- Chicks
- Surreal Madrid
- Doves
- Rico
- Witness
SUNDAY, JULY 11 1999:
Main Stage:
- Manic Street Preachers
- Massive Attack
- James
- Placebo
- Reef
- Barenaked Ladies
- Eagle Eye Cherry
- Remy Zero
Stage 2:
- Happy Mondays
- Bjorn Again
- Gay Dad
- Everlast
- The Saw Doctors
- Dot Allison
- Younger Younger 28’s
- Muse
- Merz
Radio 1 Eve Sesh:
- Mercury Rev
- Idlewild
- Delgados
- Deus
- Darkstar
- Indian Ropeman
- Stroke
- Bellatrix
- One Lady Owner
T in the Park at Balado, 2000
This was the year Travis closed the event and a chapter of their ultimate success story - having played the first event as Glass Onion without a record deal then going on to subsequently headline the Main Stage.
Iggy Pop rocked the Main Stage preceded the very lively and impressive Idlewild.
Additional glamour was provided courtesy of Macy Gray and Glasgow’s favourite granny, Lulu.Two other rela
tively unknown acts at the time in the King Tut’s Tent were Coldplay and Toploader, which shows that you really should pay attention to the bands in the tents early in the day, as they often become the headliners of future years.
Who played at T in the Park at Balado in 2000?
SATURDAY, JULY 8 2000:
Main Stage:
- Moby
- Ocean Colour Scene
- Fun Lovin’ Criminals
- Gomez
- The Blue Tones
- All Saints
- Feeder
- Lynden David Hall
- David Gray
Stage 2:
- Beth Orton
- Morcheeba
- The Wannadies
- Doves
- My Vitriol
- At the Drive In
- Aereogramme
- LSK
King Tut’s Tent:
- Moloko
- Badly Drawn Boy
- Toploader
- Dum Dums
- Looper
- Crashland
- Hobotalk
- King Adora
- It’s Jo and Danny
SUNDAY, JULY 9 2000:
Main Stage:
- Travis
- Macy Gray
- Supergrass
- Iggy Pop
- Idlewild
- Lulu
- Bootleg Beatles
- The Clint Boon Experience
Stage 2:
- David Holmes (DJ)
- Embrace
- Muse
- Groove Armada
- Dark Star
- JJ7
- Day One
- Manchild
- Dara
King Tut’s Tent:
- Flaming Lips
- Les Rythmes
- Digitales
- Blackalicious
- A
- Coldplay
- Urusei Yatsura
- Soulwax
- Justin Lewis
- Orchestra
- The Boho Sub Band