TRNSMT Festival 2023 is nearly here, with a line-up full of huge names set to perform over the weekend. The festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green, will take place on July 7, 8 and 9 this year.

The three day non-camping festival has four stages – Mainstage, King Tut’s Stage, River Stage and the Boogie Bar. This year, the festival includes a line-up of Pulp, George Ezra, Sam Fender, Kasabian, The 1975 and Kasabian amongst others.

It will be the sixth time that the festival is held in the city and over the years it has been a huge hit with locals with acts such as Arctic Monkeys, The Killers and Liam Gallagher having previously headlined the main stage in Glasgow Green .

But what time will Pulp play on the Friday night headline slot and what songs will they play? Here’s everything you need to know.

TRNSMT 2023 - what time will Pulp play at Glasgow Green?

Pulp are scheduled to play their set between 9.10pm and 10.50pm on the Friday night. The performance will take place on the main stage at Glasgow Green.

TRNSMT 2023 Pulp setlist

The set list for Pulp’s performance at Glasgow Green is being kept under wraps ahead of the event. However, here’s Pulp’s set list from the recent performance at the Isle of Wight Festival, according to setlist.fm: