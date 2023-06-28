Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

TRNSMT 2023: What time are Pulp playing at Glasgow Green and setlist

TRNSMT festival is nearly here and rock band Pulp will be headlining the Friday night slot.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 28th Jun 2023, 13:57 BST

TRNSMT Festival 2023 is nearly here, with a line-up full of huge names set to perform over the weekend. The festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green, will take place on July 7, 8 and 9 this year.

The three day non-camping festival has four stages – Mainstage, King Tut’s Stage, River Stage and the Boogie Bar. This year, the festival includes a line-up of Pulp, George Ezra, Sam Fender, Kasabian, The 1975 and Kasabian amongst others.

It will be the sixth time that the festival is held in the city and over the years it has been a huge hit with locals with acts such as Arctic Monkeys, The Killers and Liam Gallagher having previously headlined the main stage in Glasgow Green.

Most Popular

    But what time will Pulp play on the Friday night headline slot and what songs will they play? Here’s everything you need to know.

    TRNSMT 2023 - what time will Pulp play at Glasgow Green?

    Pulp will headline TRNSMT Festival soonPulp will headline TRNSMT Festival soon
    Pulp will headline TRNSMT Festival soon

    Pulp are scheduled to play their set between 9.10pm and 10.50pm on the Friday night. The performance will take place on the main stage at Glasgow Green.

    TRNSMT 2023 Pulp setlist

    The set list for Pulp’s performance at Glasgow Green is being kept under wraps ahead of the event. However, here’s Pulp’s set list from the recent performance at the Isle of Wight Festival, according to setlist.fm:

    • I Spy
    • Disco 2000
    • Mis-Shapes
    • Something Changed
    • Pink Glove
    • Weeds
    • Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)
    • F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.
    • Sorted for E’s & Wizz
    • This Is Hardcore (With "End of the Line" Remix)
    • Do You Remember the First Time?
    • Babies
    • Sunrise
    • Like a Friend
    • Underwear
    • Common People
    Related topics:PulpGlasgow Green