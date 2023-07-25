A look inside the hidden underground network of tunnels that run underneath Glasgow

4 . Glasgow Central Football Tunnel

In years gone by football fans travelling from the city centre to Hampden would have had to enter the station from the opposite end of the complex, near the current low-level station, and be directed along a passageway known as the “football tunnel”, which ran at right angles under the platforms. The system left the station concourse clear for use by opposing fans – such as England’s – who would be sent from there onto their own dedicated trains to Hampden from other platforms. Pictured is Glasgow Central tour guide and local historian Paul Lyons, who previously detailed the tunnel to The Scotsman. He said: “The ‘football tunnel’ was used to segregate the crowds when Hampden saw attendances of 100,000. Scotland fans came in via Hope Street [on the west side of the station], while England fans came in from Gordon Street [the main entrance, on the north side].” Photo: John Devlin