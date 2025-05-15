A look inside the hidden underground network of tunnels that run underneath Glasgow

Glasgow is home to a labyrinth of old tunnels that criss-cross and intersect across the city - most of which now lie abandoned and forgotten.
In this article we wanted to remember the labyrinth of tunnels that lay derelict beneath our feet - from cold-war era mining tunnels underneath the city centre to the ‘catacombs’ beneath Glasgow Central.
Look below for our list detailing some of the hidden tunnels you can find below Glasgow!
1. Botanic Gardens Station
Botanic Gardens station is one of the best known abandoned tunnels beneath Glasgow - as you can peer right into them from the Botanic Gardens in the West End. It’s been derelict and abandoned since 1939 - although the station was reimagined as a nightclub in 1970 but was then closed down due to a fire reportedly caused by a cigarette during a battle of the bands contest. More recently the station was uncovered for a scene in the cancelled Batgirl film - which saw a ‘Gotham Transit Authority’ Subway car at the station. | TSPL
2. Go for a tour of the catacombs underneath Glasgow Central Station
Underneath Glasgow Central you’ll find a maze of underground tunnels, arches, corridors and other hidden gems, known as the catacombs. Most interesting is the disused Victorian platform, left abandoned for almost half a century. Now it forms a key part of the station’s well-known tour - it’s a must for any Glaswegian. | Network Rail
3. Harbour Tunnel Rotundas
The Harbour Tunnel terminated on the north and south of the Clyde in two Rotunda’s - the north Finnieston point recognisable nowadays as the Cranside Kitchen. The tunnel allowed pedestrians, horse-drawn carriages and small vehicles to cross the water when the River Clyde was flanked with warehouses and dock workers. Closed in 1980, the north and south rotundas were built in the early 1890s to provide cover for the existing hydraulic lift shafts that allowed vehicles to cross under the Clyde. Three tunnels - two for goods traffic and one for pedestrians - were by then in operation. | Partick Camera Club
4. Glasgow Central Football Tunnel
In years gone by football fans travelling from the city centre to Hampden would have had to enter the station from the opposite end of the complex, near the current low-level station, and be directed along a passageway known as the “football tunnel”, which ran at right angles under the platforms. The system left the station concourse clear for use by opposing fans – such as England’s – who would be sent from there onto their own dedicated trains to Hampden from other platforms. Pictured is Glasgow Central tour guide and local historian Paul Lyons, who previously detailed the tunnel to The Scotsman. He said: “The ‘football tunnel’ was used to segregate the crowds when Hampden saw attendances of 100,000. Scotland fans came in via Hope Street [on the west side of the station], while England fans came in from Gordon Street [the main entrance, on the north side].” Photo: John Devlin