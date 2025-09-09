The history of Glasgow's Southside in 22 retro pictures from the city's past

Glasgow's Southside is one of the most exciting areas of Glasgow with there being no shortage of stuff to do in neighbourhoods like Strathbungo, Govanhill, Pollokshields and Shawlands.

In 2022, Shawlands was named amongst the coolest neighbourhoods in the world by international travel publisher Time Out. Speaking about the area the magazine wrote: "With its great parks, art, coffee and dining, Shawlands keeps Glasgow braw. The neighbouring areas of Langside, Strathbungo and Govanhill have all played their part in the Southside’s rise to eclipse the West End as the city’s best area to socialise and live in recent years – but Shawlands is the bustling nexus point of Glasgow below the Clyde.

"The internationally renowned Burrell Collection has recently had a multimillion-pound refurb, and it’s surrounded by buzzy independent local businesses – such as French-Japanese patisserie and design shop Godshot Studio – on the main artery of Pollokshaws Road, before it bisects with Kilmarnock Road in front of a beautiful Flatiron Building-esque sandstone tenement block.

“But explore the side streets too for delightful plant-based lattes and flat whites at Frankie, or superior sourdough from Deanston Bakery.” The area has dramatically changed over the years with it not always being as trendy as it is nowadays.

Here are 22 old pictures of Glasgow’s Southside from the past century.

1 . Victoria Road A view down Victoria Road in 1975. | Duncan McCallum

2 . Queen's Drive A view along Queen's Drive in May 1975. | Glasgow City Archives

3 . Victoria Road (1960) A snapshot of Victoria Road in 1960. | University of St Andrews Library