3 . The Bank building

This tenement building is one of the few survivors of the 1960s redevelopment scheme in what used to be known as Pollok Street. It was built in 1902 for John Campbell Esq. and provided accommodation for the Commercial Bank of Scotland which had formerly been housed in the Toonhouse building and Prentice and Frew solicitor’s office, with six dwellings above. The Commercial Bank of Scotland merged with the National Bank of Scotland in 1959 and subsequently with the Royal Bank of Scotland in 1969. During the Clydeside blitz of 13th and 14th of March 1941 an unexploded bomb landed behind the building, but it was safely defused and removed. In the 1960s there was an attempted robbery at the bank when a firearm was discharged. Fortunately no one was wounded, but a bullet hole was visible in the ceiling. The building is now residential flats.