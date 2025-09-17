The history of Queen Street in 8 retro pictures from the city's past

Queen Street is well known to Glaswegians as the street that runs north from Argyle Street until it reaches George Square in the heart of the city centre.

Several important landmarks in the city can be found on the street which includes Royal Exchange Square where the Duke of Wellington statue can be found with a cone on top of his head and the Gallery of Modern Art.

Found at the top of the bustling street is Queen Street station which is Glasgow's second busiest railway station which directly links the city to Edinburgh in under 50 minutes.

Here are eight old pictures on one of Glasgow’s best known streets.

1 . Queen Street station The entrance to Queen Street station pictured from George Square in 1963. The frontage of the station has changed dramatically since. | Glasgow City Archives

2 . Royal Exchange Square Looking north up Queen Street at Royal Exchange Square with the Duke of Wellington statue and British Linen Bank visible. | Glasgow City Archives

3 . Queen Street Cars heading down Queen Street during the late-sixties with Pinkston Power Station tower looming in the background. | Glasgow City Archives