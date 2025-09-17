The history of Queen Street in 8 retro pictures from the city's past

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Sep 2025, 15:27 BST

Queen Street is one of Glasgow's major thoroughfares in the city centre with the original station opening back in 1842.

Queen Street is well known to Glaswegians as the street that runs north from Argyle Street until it reaches George Square in the heart of the city centre.

Several important landmarks in the city can be found on the street which includes Royal Exchange Square where the Duke of Wellington statue can be found with a cone on top of his head and the Gallery of Modern Art.

Found at the top of the bustling street is Queen Street station which is Glasgow's second busiest railway station which directly links the city to Edinburgh in under 50 minutes.

Here are eight old pictures on one of Glasgow’s best known streets.

The entrance to Queen Street station pictured from George Square in 1963. The frontage of the station has changed dramatically since.

1. Queen Street station

The entrance to Queen Street station pictured from George Square in 1963. The frontage of the station has changed dramatically since. | Glasgow City Archives

Looking north up Queen Street at Royal Exchange Square with the Duke of Wellington statue and British Linen Bank visible.

2. Royal Exchange Square

Looking north up Queen Street at Royal Exchange Square with the Duke of Wellington statue and British Linen Bank visible. | Glasgow City Archives

Cars heading down Queen Street during the late-sixties with Pinkston Power Station tower looming in the background.

3. Queen Street

Cars heading down Queen Street during the late-sixties with Pinkston Power Station tower looming in the background. | Glasgow City Archives

A street scene captured from Queen Street of George Square with the Glasgow College of Building and Printing under construction in the background on North Hanover Street. The building was opened in 1964 by Labour leader Harold Wilson.

4. George Square

A street scene captured from Queen Street of George Square with the Glasgow College of Building and Printing under construction in the background on North Hanover Street. The building was opened in 1964 by Labour leader Harold Wilson. | Glasgow City Archives

