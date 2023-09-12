Glasgow Central is a much loved part of the city’s identity

Although Glasgow has dramatically evolved over the past 80 years, there are still many features of Glasgow Central Station that are still visible to this day.

Glasgow in the 1930s was a ‘no mean city’ that was experiencing the effects of the Great Depression with the city being a rather bleak place that was only three years away from the cusp of the Second World War.

The year 1936 was definining in the history of the United Kingdom as in December, King Edward VIII executed an Instrument of Abdication with it being replaced on the throne by his brother George VI.

1 . Front The front of Central Station on Gordon Street with plenty of features of the station still being visible.

2 . Kiosk This kiosk inside Central Station is currently home to florist Flowers & Plants Co.

3 . Cab office The cab office inside Central Station was designed by engineers James Blair and John Fowler with it being opened in 1876.