The University of Glasgow is our cities oldest university, and given its status as an ancient university

The 80s were a time of major shake-up for Glasgow, the city was really beginning to feel the sting of deindustrialisation, the Thatcher years were truly in full swing.

It was an era of protest, hard times, and solidarity - but a time where we also saw the emergence and acceptance of sub-cultures across the city, from the goths to the growing LGBTQ+ crowd, all of which are still proudly standing in the city today.

These facts are as true in the university as they were anywhere else in the city at the time. We wanted to look back at the archive to se what life was like for students at the University of Glasgow in the decade.

A number of notable alumni to attend the University of Glasgow at the time include Chris Brookmyre, Mark Johnston, Lorraine Clinton, and Collin McInnes.

Some major events to happen at the uni in the 80s include:

The opening of the amber-brick Geology Building.

The opening of the Crichton campus in Dumfries.

The admittance of both male and females as full members of the union in 1980.

The Faculty of Law changing in 1984 into the Faculty of Law and Financial Studies.

1 . Ball attire (1980) The School of Medicine, Dentistry, and Nursing at a ball in 1980 | University of Glasgow

2 . The Smiths (1984) A snap from when The Smiths played the Queen Margaret University on March 2, 1984. It sold out to 1,100 students and was recorded live for Clyde 1. | QMU

3 . Observer Mace (1982) Former leader of the Liberal Democrats, Charles Kennedy, holds the observer mace after winning the debating competition with Clark McGinn, also pictured alongside Vince Gallagher and Ross McKenzie in 1982. Kennedy was the President of the Glasgow University Union between 1980 and 1981. | Contributed

4 . Charities Day (1980) Throwing custard at the Glasgow University Union (GUU) members for Charities Day - Union President Charles Kennedy with Simon Boothroyd and Murdo McDonald. | Contributed