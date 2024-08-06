A Glaswegian exploration and investigation group, Urban Expeditions, have explored Molendinar Burn this Summer, investigating the origin point of Glasgow.

Urban Expeditions have embarked on many journeys into Glasgow’s past, examining and investigating the evidence left standing on Youtube. Past expeditions include the old BT Tunnels underneath Glasgow City Centre, old Glaswegian ghost train stations, and abandoned Victorian warehouses.

Back in May the group travelled to Moleindar Burn, the stream which Glasgow was built around in the sixth century. In the modern day the burn is hidden underground in a tunnel, with several access points dotted across the East End and City Centre.

Access is still necessary for maintenance and safety works on occasion, though most of the Glaswegian public will have never seen the Molendinar Burn.

Armed with little more than their wellies, torches, masks, and some adventurous spirit, Urban Expeditions embarked on their journey underneath the foundations of Glasgow back in May. They waded through a short and steady current, venturing through the darkness and encountering tunnel after winding tunnel, as the burn steadily sped up due to rain above ground.

The old brickwork still stands despite over 100 years of water erosion, until the Victorian era and the industrialisation of Glasgow most of the burn still ran above ground.

Originally the burn ran from Hogganfield Loch through Craighead, Blackhill, Blochairn (all of which were undeveloped at the time), under Monkland Canal, down present day Wishat Street, under Duke Street and Gallowgate, through Saltmarket, before entering the Clyde at the modern day Clyde Street at Mart Street.

The modern day route of Molendinar is very similar to the old route, except that most of the burn has been ‘culverted’ underground from the 1870s onwards. You can still see short stretches of the burn overground in Molendinar Park, and beside the former Great Eastern Hotel on Duke Street.

The final 250 m (270 yd) stretch from Greendyke to the Clyde was rerouted relatively recently, though it is unclear if it was due to security concerns as the burn used to run under the High Court.

Now the burn enters the Clyde 125m upstream of its original confluence point, near the Tidal Weir.

You can view the full video by Urban Expeditions by clicking here.

1 . Molendinar Burn Urban Expeditions Photo: Urban Expeditions

2 . Molendinar Burn Urban Expeditions Photo: Urban Expeditions

3 . Molendinar Burn Urban Expeditions Photo: Urban Expeditions