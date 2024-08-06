Popular Glasgow vegan bakery to open new shop in Dennistoun
A popular vegan bakery in Cathcart have announced their move to Dennistoun.
The bakery, called A.Pastry Shop, say they have ‘outgrown’ their Southside location and plan to move to the unit in Dennistoun formerly occupied by Full Circle Bakes, who in turn moved to Victoria Road in Govanhill.
The original shop in Cathcart will remain open, making the Dennistoun shop on Cumbernauld Road their second location.
A.Pastry announced the news on Instagram, writing: "We are thrilled to announce that we’re expanding. "After nearly three amazing years in Cathcart, we have outgrown our little bakery. Thanks to your incredible support, we’re opening a brand new outlet in Dennistoun. Our new Dennistoun location will house our baking operations and a take away, ensuring you get the freshest treats right out of the oven. "But don’t worry, Cathcart! Our beloved take away shop will stay open, because we cherish this community that has been with us from the start. Stay tuned for more updates on our grand opening! We can’t wait to welcome you to our new space and continue serving you the delicious goodies you love."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.