A.Pastry Shop will open a second location in Dennistoun

A.Pastry announced the news on Instagram, writing: "We are thrilled to announce that we’re expanding. "After nearly three amazing years in Cathcart, we have outgrown our little bakery. Thanks to your incredible support, we’re opening a brand new outlet in Dennistoun. Our new Dennistoun location will house our baking operations and a take away, ensuring you get the freshest treats right out of the oven. "But don’t worry, Cathcart! Our beloved take away shop will stay open, because we cherish this community that has been with us from the start. Stay tuned for more updates on our grand opening! We can’t wait to welcome you to our new space and continue serving you the delicious goodies you love."