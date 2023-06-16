The Partick nightclub was incredibly popular in it’s day, and has a tragic origin story

Volcano - for those of us who clubbed in the 90’s, it was the place to be - and it was thrust into international fame when it featured in the original Trainspotting back in 1996.

The Danny Boyle film is iconic for obvious reasons - it’s themes of addiction, working class life, and crime showed the world the real Scotland - an urban, gritty, post-industrial place, and not a fairytale land of wonder to be fetishised by the international community.

Many of the biggest scenes in Trainspotting were filmed in Glasgow - from the scene in which Begbie starts the bar fight (Crosslands pub in Maryhill, now the BrauHaus on Queen Margaret Drive) to the bit where Renton and Spud chase down some amphetimenes with a milkshake at Cafe D’Jaconelli, also in Maryhill.

The most iconic and well-remembered scene in the film however (which of course is debatable given the calibre of the movie), was the Volcano nightclub scene in which Renton meets Diane.

Inside Volcano it’s a kaleidoscope of sights and sounds. Flashing strobe lights illuminate the sweaty close-up faces, wide eyes, and ecstatic smiles of the clubbers.

Ewan McGregor as Renton delivers a solemn and monotone monologue over Temptation by Heaven 17 as he laments over his new-found sobriety and refound lust. It’s when he clasps eyes on Diane, played by Glasgow’s own Kelly Macdonald, that the track seemlessly transitions into Atomic by Sleeper.

The nightclub scene in “Trainspotting” is a visually and sonically intense portrayal of the club environment and of the nightlife enjoyed by young working class people in the 90s. It captures the characters’ neverending pursuit of pleasure in the face of a hopeless world, the allure of escape, and the consequences of their addictive behaviors.

What are the origins of the Volcano nightclub in Partick, Glasgow?

As featured in Trainspotting, Volcano wasn’t in fact in Edinburgh - but in Partick, and was a long-standing favourite of Glaswegians before it burned down.

Located on Benalder Street, Volcano was a long-standing club in Partick. Back in the 70’s it was originally called Cinder’s Discotheque, as one of the few places in the West-End with a late license at that time, it was immensely popular.

Going into the 80’s, the pub was renamed Raffles - and it remained as such until it was renamed into ‘Volcano’ following a major refurbishment in 1989 after being purchased by Glasgow nightlife commissaire, Colin Barr.

Colin was known at the time for creating venues and club nights such as Bier Halle, Bennets, Fresh, Bar Lux , The Choice, The Tunnel, Lounge, Living Room,Apartment ,Mas ,Gordon Lane, Chambre69, and Iconic Police Box Kiosk. Quite the CV, so much so that his influence on the Glasgow nightlife scene continues to this day.

The name ‘Volcano’ was chosen in honour of a Glasgow DJ who was shot dead in America after a set a Florida nightclub.

Incredibly prolific at the time, Gordon Lyle was shot to death in the car park of a Southern American nightclub called ‘La Volcanic’. For Colin and the many others who knew the DJ, it was a tragedy.

Why did Danny Boyle choose to shoot the nightclub scene in Trainspotting in the Volcano nightclub?

The volcano nightclub scene is one of the most pivotal moments in the film - complete with some of the best shots

Volcano was suggested to Danny Boyle for Trainspotting by Bobby Paterson, who played bass in 80’s Glasgow band Love and Money and also was a part of the original iteration of Primal Scream.